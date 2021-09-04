Manish Narwal wins gold, Singhraj Adana wins silver in shooting at Tokyo Paralympics

Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adana won gold and silver respectively in the mixed 50m pistol SH1 event at the Tokyo Paralympics on Saturday. Sergey Malyshev of RPC won bronze.

Narwal shot a Paralympic record 218.2 while Singhraj, with 216.7, won his second medal at these Games. He had also won bronze in the men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 event.

Singhraj and Narwal had finished fourth and seventh, respectively, in qualification. Akash finished 27th to miss out on the final.

India's medal tally now stands at 15 at these Paralympics. It has now won three golds, seven silvers and five bronze medals. This is India's best tally at a single edition of the Para Games. It had won four medals at Rio 2016 and four at the 1984 Paralympics.