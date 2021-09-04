Tokyo Paralympics: Javelin thrower Navdeep finishes fourth in F41 event

India's Navdeep finished fourth in the men's javelin throw F41 event in the Tokyo Paralympics at the Olympic Stadium on Saturday.

Registering throws of 38.59m, 38.33m, 39.97m, and 40.80m, the Indian javelin thrower's fifth and sixth attempts were disqualified.

China's Pengxiang Sun clinched gold after throwing a distance of 47.13m while Iran's Sadegh Beit Sayah won silver with a throw of 43.35m. Iraq's Wildan Nukhailawi won the bronze medal with a throw of 41.39m.

China's Sun also created a world record en route to his gold medal with a throw of 47.13m.