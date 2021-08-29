Tokyo Paralympics Tokyo paralympics Tokyo Paralympics: Nishad Kumar wins silver medal in men's high jump T47 The 21-year-old cleared 2.06m on his second attempt to equal his own Asian record. He failed all three attempts at 2.09m. Team Sportstar Tokyo 29 August, 2021 18:00 IST India's Nishad Kumar competes during the men's high jump T47 at the 2020 Paralympics on Sunday. - AP Team Sportstar Tokyo 29 August, 2021 18:00 IST India's Nishad Kumar on Sunday clinched the silver medal in men's high jump T46/47 at the Tokyo Paralympics.The 21-year-old cleared 2.06m on his second attempt to equal his own Asian record. He failed all three attempts at 2.09m.FOLLOW | Tokyo Paralympics 2020 LIVE, Day 5: Nishad Kumar wins silver in high jump, Bhavinaben Patel wins table tennis silver Kumar shared the medal with USA's Dallas Wise. Wise's compatriot Roderick Townsend won gold, beating his own world record with 2.15m.India's Ram Pal Chahar cleared a personal best of 1.94m to finish fifth. Read more stories on Tokyo paralympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :