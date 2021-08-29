Tokyo Paralympics: Nishad Kumar wins silver medal in men's high jump T47

India's Nishad Kumar on Sunday clinched the silver medal in men's high jump T46/47 at the Tokyo Paralympics.

The 21-year-old cleared 2.06m on his second attempt to equal his own Asian record. He failed all three attempts at 2.09m.

Kumar shared the medal with USA's Dallas Wise. Wise's compatriot Roderick Townsend won gold, beating his own world record with 2.15m.

India's Ram Pal Chahar cleared a personal best of 1.94m to finish fifth.