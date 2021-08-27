Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Tek Chand finishes last in Shot Put Final

India's Tek Chand finished last out of the eight competitors with a season-best of 9.04m in the Men's Shot Put F55 Final at Tokyo Paralympics on Friday.

The 37-year-old registered only two valid throws out of his six attempts, throwing 8.57m and 9.04m in his second and fourth attempts, respectively.

Brazil's Wallace Santos clinched the gold with 12.63m, breaking silver medallist Ruzhdi Ruzhdi's previous world record of 12.47m. Ruzhdi couldn't replicate his record performance, finishing second with 12.23m.

Bagging the bronze was Poland's Lech Stoltman with a season-best of 12.15m.

Meanwhile, another world record was set at the event, with Russia's Sergei Sokulskii throwing 12.06m in the F54 category, bettering Iranian Hamed Amiri's previous mark of 11.4m.

Powerlifting

Indian powerlifter Jaideep couldn't register a single valid lift in his three attempts of 160 kg, 160 kg and 167 kg in the Men's 65kg Powerlifting Final.

China's Lei Liu took his fourth consecutive Paralympic gold medal with a best of 198 kg which he lifted in his first attempt.

Iran's Amir Jafari Arangeh finished second for the silver, lifting 195 kg in his first attempt, but failing in his subsequent attempts of 196 kg and 198 kg.

Hocine Bettir of Algeria won the bronze with 192 kg in his second attempt, improving on his successful first lift of 187 kg.