Tokyo Paralympics: Avani Lekhara to be India's flag bearer at closing ceremony

Shooter Avani Lekhara will be India's flag bearer at the Tokyo Paralympics closing ceremony on Sunday. A total of 11 members of the Indian contingent will attend the closing ceremony.Lekhara, 19, has won two medals on her Paralympic debut.She started her campaign with a gold medal in the Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 equalling the Paralympic record score of 249.6 which was followed by a bronze in Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1.Lekhara is the first Indian woman to win two Paralympic medals.She could join Devendra Jhajharia and Joginder Singh Bedi as the most decorated Indian athlete at the Paralympics if she finishes on the podium in the Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 event on the final day on Sunday.