Tokyo Paralympics: Paddler Bhavina Patel enters finals

Bhavinaben Patel entered the finals of Tokyo Paralympics table tennis women's singles class 4 event . She defeated China's Zhang Miao 7-11,11-7, 11-4, 9-11, 11-8. By entering the semifinals, Bhavina Patel became the first Indian table tennis player to secure a medal in the Tokyo Paralympics. After losing the first set 7-11, the Indian came back strongly 11-7 by winning six points on own serve. The third set saw a comprehensive win by Bhavina as she took the game 11-4. The Indian took the early lead at the beginning of the set, helping her win by a huge margin.However, Bhavina lost the fourth set and the Chinese levelled the score 2-2. A brilliant comeback from the fourth set defeat helped the Indian clinch a spot in the finals as the game went on to a scintillating fifth and final set.The Indian would be facing another Chinese opponent and the player she had lost to the in the group stages Zhou Ying in finals tomorrow.