Tokyo Paralympics: Paddler Bhavinaben Patel reaches semifinals, assures India of its first medal

In a clinical quarterfinal performance, paddler Bhavinaben Patel beat Serbia's Borislava Perić-Ranković 3-0 in the women's singles Class 4 table tennis event to assure India of its first Paralympic medal at the Tokyo 2020 edition.

Bhavinaben outclassed the Serbian comprehensively in 18 minutes, winning 11-5, 11-6, 11-7 to storm into the last-four stage.

READ MORE: Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Cycling medalist Marcin Polak tests positive for doping

She will take on China's Zhang Miao in the semifinal clash on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Bhavinaben overcame Joyce de Oliviera of Brazil 12-10, 13-11, 11-6 in a Round of 16 match to book a berth in the quarterfinal.