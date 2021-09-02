Tokyo paralympics Tokyo Paralympics, September 2 LIVE updates: Yathiraj wins in Badminton Men's Singles SL4 Group Stage; Prachi Yadav moves to semis in Canoe Sprint; Tarun 1-0 up badminton men's singles SL4 Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Catch all the updates from disciplines with Indian athletes in action on Day 9 (September 2) of the showpiece event. Team Sportstar Tokyo Last Updated: 02 September, 2021 07:01 IST India's Palak Kohli will take on Turkey's Zehra Baglar in a women's singles SU5 group play match at the Games on Thursday. - AP Team Sportstar Tokyo Last Updated: 02 September, 2021 07:01 IST Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Indian athletes in action at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020.LIVEBADMINTONTarun (India) vs Siripong Teamarrom (Thailand)Men's Singles SL4 Group Play Stage - Group BTarun bags the first game with a convincing 21-7 victory.Second-seeded Tarun leads 11-3 in Game 1. Suhas Yathiraj (India) vs Jan Niklas Pott (Germany)Men's Singles SL4 Group Play Stage - Group AYATHIRAJ WINS (21-9, 21-3)Yathiraj completes a clinical victory by taking the second game 21-3.The Indian takes the momentum into the second game, leading his German counterpart by 11-1. Yathiraj takes the first game emphatically by 21-9. Suhas Yathiraj leads comfortably by 18-9. CANOE SPRINTPrachi Yadav- Women's Va'a Single 200m - VL2 Heat 1Prachi finishes No.4 in her Heat with 1:11.098, 13.014 seconds behind leader Emma Wiggs (GBR) and moves to the semifinal. SHOOTINGAkash and Rahul Jhakar- Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 Qualification Precision Rahul Jhakar is placed No.7 with 284 while Akash is at No.11 with 278 after the completion of the Precision series. BADMINTONPalak Kohli, Parul Parmar (India) vs Hefang Cheng, Huihui Ma (China)Women's Doubles SL3-SU5 Group Play Stage - Group B The Indian duo loses to the Chinese pair 21-7, 21-5 in straight games. Indians in action on September 2 (Timings in IST):5:15 a.m.- Shooting- P3 - Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 Qualification Precision - Akash, Rahul Jakhar5:30 a.m.- Badminton - Women's Doubles SL3-SU5 Group Play Stage - Group B - Palak Kohli, Parul Parmar (India) vs Hefang Cheng, Huihui Ma (China)6:10 a.m.- Badminton - Men's Singles SL4 Group Play Stage - Group A - Suhas Kathiraj (India) vs Jan Niklas Pott (Germany)6:10 a.m.- Canoe Sprint - Women's Va'a Single 200m - VL2 Heat 1 - Prachi Yadav6:50 a.m.- Badminton - Men's Singles SL4 Group Play Stage - Group B - Tarun (India) vs Siripong Teamarrom (Thailand)7:15 a.m.- Taekwondo - Women K44 - 49kg Round of 16 - Aruna (India) vs Danijela Jovanovic (Serbia)8:50 a.m.- Badminton - Women's Singles SL4 Group Play Stage - Group D - Parul Parmar (India) vs Hefang Cheng (China)9:30 a.m.- Badminton - Men's Singles SH6 Group Play Stage - Group B - Krishna Nagar (India) vs Didin Taresoh (Malaysia)10:10 a.m.- Badminton - Women's Singles SU5 Group Play Stage - Group A - Palak Kohli (India) vs Zehra Baglar (Turkey)01:10 p.m.- Badminton - Men's Singles SL3 Group Play Stage - Group A - Pramod Bhagat (India) vs Oleksandr Chyrkov (Ukraine)02:30 p.m.- Badminton - Women's Singles SL4 Group Play Stage - Group D - Parul Parmar (India) vs Katrin Seibert (Germany)4:28 p.m.- Shot Put - Men's Shot Put - F35 Final - Arvind Malik - RELATED -READ: Tokyo Paralympics Know your sport: Swimming, shooting, archery and powerlifting READ: Tokyo Paralympics Know Your Sport: Badminton, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Canoeing READ: Tokyo Paralympics Know Your Sport: Athletics, classifications and Indians in action FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQs)When will Indian athletes play at the Tokyo Paralympics today? Events of Indian interest at the Tokyo Paralympics will begin at 6:00 AM IST on August 31, 2021.Where to watch the Tokyo Paralympics in India?The Tokyo Paralympics can be watched in India live on Eurosport and Doordarshan. It can also be streamed online through official channel of Prasar Bharati sports and DD National on Youtube.