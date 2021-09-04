Tokyo Paralympics 2020 LIVE, September 4: Pramod Bhagat, Indian shooters in action

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Indian athletes in action at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

LIVE UPDATES

Badminton- Men's singles SL3 Semifinals- Pramod Bhagat vs D. Fujihara (JPN)

Game 2- The Japanese takes the early lead 1-0. Indian number one seed leads 4-3.

The Japanese takes the early lead 1-0. Indian number one seed leads 4-3. Game 1- Pramod Bhagat serves. A beautiful over head drop helps Bhagat take a 1-0 lead. However, Fujihara comes back to take two consecutive points. Bhagat comes back from behind to tie 4-4 and lead 6-4. A beautiful smash from Pramod takes the score 9-8. The 33-year-old Indian leads 11-8 in the first half of the first game. Consecutive smashes proved to be hard to handle for the Japanese as the Indian lead 14-10. Bhagat gets four consecutive points to lead 18-11. Make that six points in a row, Indian leads 20-11. Bhagat leads 21-11 in the first game of semifinals.

Shooting- Mixed 50m pistol SH1 Qualification- Manish Narwal, Singhraj and Akash

With the first series underway, the Indian shooters aim to qualify top eight to enter the finals.

Indians in action on September 4 (Timings in IST)

6:00 a.m.- Shooting- Mixed 50m pistol SH1 Qualification- Manish Narwal, Singhraj and Akash

6:15 a.m.- Badminton- Men's singles SL3 Semifinals- Pramod Bhagat vs D. Fujihara (JPN)

7:00 a.m.- Badminton- Men's singles SL3 Semifinals- Manoj Sarkar vs D. Bethell (GBR)

7:45 a.m.- Badminton- Men's singles SL4 Semifinals- Tarun Dhillon vs Lucas Mazur (FRA)

7:45 a.m.- Badminton- Men's singles SL4 Semifinals- Suhas Yathiraj vs S. Fredy (INA)

8:45 a.m.- Shooting- Mixed 50m pistol SH1 Final- Manish Narwal, Singhraj and Akash (Subject to Qualification)

10:00 a.m.- Badminton- Men’s singles SH6 Semifinals- Krishna Nagar vs Krysten Coombs (GBR)

11:45 a.m.- Badminton- Mixed doubles SL3-SU5 Semifinals- Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli vs S. Hary and O. Ratri (INA)

3 p.m. onwards Badminton- Men's singles SL4 Medal Rounds- Pramod Bhagat, Manoj Sarkar

3:40 pm- Athletics- Men's Javelin Throw F41 Final- Navdeep Singh



