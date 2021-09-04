Tokyo paralympics Tokyo Paralympics 2020 LIVE, September 4: Pramod Bhagat, Indian shooters in action Tokyo Paralympics 2020 LIVE: Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli will be among the Indian stars in action on Saturday. Team Sportstar Tokyo Last Updated: 04 September, 2021 06:36 IST Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli will face Indonesia's H. Susanto and L.R. Oktila in the mixed doubles semifinals on Saturday. - REUTERS Team Sportstar Tokyo Last Updated: 04 September, 2021 06:36 IST Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Indian athletes in action at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. LIVE UPDATESBadminton- Men's singles SL3 Semifinals- Pramod Bhagat vs D. Fujihara (JPN)Game 2- The Japanese takes the early lead 1-0. Indian number one seed leads 4-3.Game 1- Pramod Bhagat serves. A beautiful over head drop helps Bhagat take a 1-0 lead. However, Fujihara comes back to take two consecutive points. Bhagat comes back from behind to tie 4-4 and lead 6-4. A beautiful smash from Pramod takes the score 9-8. The 33-year-old Indian leads 11-8 in the first half of the first game. Consecutive smashes proved to be hard to handle for the Japanese as the Indian lead 14-10. Bhagat gets four consecutive points to lead 18-11. Make that six points in a row, Indian leads 20-11. Bhagat leads 21-11 in the first game of semifinals.Number one seed from India Pramod Bhagat takes on Japan's D. Fujihara. Shooting- Mixed 50m pistol SH1 Qualification- Manish Narwal, Singhraj and AkashWith the first series underway, the Indian shooters aim to qualify top eight to enter the finals.Indians in action on September 4 (Timings in IST)6:00 a.m.- Shooting- Mixed 50m pistol SH1 Qualification- Manish Narwal, Singhraj and Akash6:15 a.m.- Badminton- Men's singles SL3 Semifinals- Pramod Bhagat vs D. Fujihara (JPN)7:00 a.m.- Badminton- Men's singles SL3 Semifinals- Manoj Sarkar vs D. Bethell (GBR)7:45 a.m.- Badminton- Men's singles SL4 Semifinals- Tarun Dhillon vs Lucas Mazur (FRA)7:45 a.m.- Badminton- Men's singles SL4 Semifinals- Suhas Yathiraj vs S. Fredy (INA)8:45 a.m.- Shooting- Mixed 50m pistol SH1 Final- Manish Narwal, Singhraj and Akash (Subject to Qualification)10:00 a.m.- Badminton- Men’s singles SH6 Semifinals- Krishna Nagar vs Krysten Coombs (GBR)11:45 a.m.- Badminton- Mixed doubles SL3-SU5 Semifinals- Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli vs S. Hary and O. Ratri (INA)3 p.m. onwards Badminton- Men's singles SL4 Medal Rounds- Pramod Bhagat, Manoj Sarkar3:40 pm- Athletics- Men's Javelin Throw F41 Final- Navdeep Singh- RELATED -READ: Tokyo Paralympics Know your sport: Swimming, shooting, archery and powerlifting READ: Tokyo Paralympics Know Your Sport: Badminton, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Canoeing READ: Tokyo Paralympics Know Your Sport: Athletics, classifications and Indians in action FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQs)When will Indian athletes play at the Tokyo Paralympics today? Events of Indian interest at the Tokyo Paralympics will begin at 6:00 AM IST on September 4, 2021.Where to watch the Tokyo Paralympics in India?The Tokyo Paralympics can be watched in India live on Eurosport and Doordarshan. It can also be streamed online through official channel of Prasar Bharati sports and DD National on Youtube.