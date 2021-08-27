Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Bhavinaben enters quarterfinals, Sakina finishes fifth in powerlifting women's 50 kg finals

Bhavinaben Patel of India qualified for the quarterfinals in the table tennis women's singles class 4 after a magnificent 3-0 win over Joyce de Oliviera of Brazil in a round of 16 match on Friday at the Tokyo Paralympics.

The Indian paddler won in three straight games 12-10, 13-11, 11-6 to clinch the quarterfinal spot. Joyce led at the start and Bhavina, had to save a game point before securing the first game 12-10.

Bhavina carried the momentum into the next game, clinching it 13-11. In the third game, Bhavina made another come back from trailing 0-3 to pocket the game 11-6. Previously, the Indian had defeated Megan Shackleton of Great Britain 3-1 in a thrilling match.

Powerlifting:

In the women's powerlifting 50kg finals, Sakina Khatun of India ranked out of the medal contention as she was unable to lift 93 kg in her second lift. She managed to lift it in her final attempt but her efforts weren't sufficient for a medal as she finished fifth.

China's Hu Dandan won the gold with a lift of 120kg while Egypt's Rehab Ahmed clinched silver. Olivia Broome of Great Britain won the bronze.

Archery:

The archers, meanwhile, had a mixed day with Rakesh Kumar and C. Vivek managing a top-10 finish in the ranking round of men's compound and recurve, respectively.

Rakesh Kumar broke his personal best record to finish third in the men's individual compound ranking round with 699 points. He scored 53 tens. His compatriot S.S. Swami was placed 21st with a season best total of 682 points.

C. Vivek finished 10th in the men's individual recurve (Open Ranking Round) with a total score of 609. However, his compatriot Harvinder Singh slipped down to the 21st spot with a total of 600 points.

Competing in the women's individual compound open ranking round, Jyoti Baliyan finished at 15th position with 671 points.

India's Rakesh and Jyoti finished sixth in the ranking round of mixed team compound archery with a team total of 1370 points. China placed first with a paralympic record of total 1388 points.

Later in the day, India's para-powerlifter Jaideep Kumar will take part in the men's 65 kg category final.