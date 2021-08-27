Tokyo Paralympics 2020, Day 3 LIVE updates: Bhavina Patel powers into quarterfinals; Jyoti finishes 15th in ranking round

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Indian athletes in action and all the major events on Day 3 at the Tokyo Paralympics.

LIVE COMMENTARY

INDIANS IN ACTION

TABLE TENNIS- Women's Singles Class 4 (Round of 16) - Bhavinaben Patel vs Joyce de Oliveira (BRA)

Bhavinaben Patel defeated Joyce de Oliveira of Brazil in straight sets 12-10, 13-11, 11-6 to enter the quarterfinals of the women's single class 4 table tennis event.

The Indian paddler would be facing Borislava Peric Rankovic of Serbia at 3:50 p.m. IST.

ARCHERY- Women's Individual Compound (Open Ranking Round)- Sport Class Standing (ST) - Jyoti

The Indian archer ends with a 58 in her last round. With a season best score of 671 points, she finished the ranking round securing the 15th spot.

After a year-long delay because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Paralympics eventually got underway on August 24. India is fielding a 54-member contingent across various disciplines.

India will begin its campaign in archery in the open ranking rounds. While Jyoti will be competing in the women's individual compound, it will be Rakesh Kumar and Shyam Sundar Swami in the men's event. In the men's individual recurve, Harvinder Singh and C. Vivek will participate.

Indians in action on August 27 (Timings in IST):

5:30 a.m. - Archery - Women's Individual Compound (Open Ranking Round) - Sport Class Standing (ST) - Jyoti

7:30 a.m. - Table Tennis - Women's Singles Class 4 (Round of 16) - Bhavinaben Patel vs Joyce de Oliveira (BRA)

9:30 a.m. - Powerlifting - Women's 50 Kg Final- Sakina Khatun

10:30 a.m. - Archery - Men's Individual Compound (Open Ranking Round) - Rakesh Kumar (Sport Class W2), S. S. Swami (Sport Class ST)

Men's Individual Recurve (Open Ranking Round) - Harvinder Singh (Sport Class ST), C. Vivek (Sport Class ST)

3:00 p.m. - Powerlifting - Men's 65 Kg Final- Jaideep

3:50 p.m. - Table Tennis - Women's Singles Class 4 (Quarterfinals) - Bhavinaben Patel

3:30 p.m. - Athletics - Men's Shot Put F55 Final - Tek Chand

