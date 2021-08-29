Tokyo Paralympics 2020 LIVE, Day 5: Bhavinaben Patel eyes gold, TT final at 7:15 AM IST

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Indian athletes in action and all the major events on Day 5 at the Tokyo Paralympics.

ARCHERY

We are five minutes away from the scheduled start of the Compound (1/16 Elimination) event, involving India's Jyoti, who will face Kerrie-Louise Leonard of Ireland.

We are underway

6:30pm: Before we dive into Day 5 action at the Paralympics, here is a look at how the Indian athletes fared on Day 4: Tokyo Paralympics 2020, Day 4: Ranjeet Bhati out of medal contention; Rakesh Kumar enters pre-quarterfinal, Bhavinaben Patel reaches TT finals

6:15pm: India has a chance to win its first medal at the 2020 Paralympics on Sunday, first in Table Tennis and later in Athletics.

Here is a look at the schedule for the Indian athletes on Sunday: Tokyo Paralympics: Indians in action on August 29 - Paddler Bhavinaben Patel eyes historic gold

LIVE UPDATES

Indians in action on August 28 (Timings in IST):

6:55 a.m. - Archery - Women's Individual Compound (1/16 Elimination) - Jyoti (Sport Class Standing) vs Kerrie-Louise Leonard (IRE)

7:15 a.m. - Table Tennis - Women's Singles Class 4 Final - Bhavinaben Hasmukhbhai Patel vs Zhou Ying (CHN)

9:00 a.m. - Archery - Mixed Team Compound (1/8 Elimination) - India (Jyoti and Rakesh Kumar) vs Thailand

2:40 p.m. - Archery - Mixed Team Compound (Quarterfinals) - India vs Turkey (Provided India wins its pre-quartefinal)

3:40 p.m. - Archery - Mixed Team Compound (Semifinal)

3:54 p.m. - Athletics - Men's Discus Throw F52 Final - Vinod Kumar

3:58 p.m. - Athletics - Men's High Jump T47 Final - Nishad Kumar and Ram Pal

4:06 p.m. - Archery - Mixed Team Compound (Bronze medal match)

4:26 p.m. - Archery - Mixed Team Compound (Gold medal match)



