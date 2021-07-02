Home Tokyo paralympics 2021 Mariyappan Thangavelu named India's flag-bearer for Tokyo Paralympics The 25-year-old Thangavelu is one of 24 para-athletes picked by the selection committee for the Tokyo Paralympics. K. Keerthivasan CHENNAI 02 July, 2021 18:31 IST Mariyappan Thangavelu won gold medal in the men's final high jump - T42 at the Rio Paralympic Games. - AFP Photo K. Keerthivasan CHENNAI 02 July, 2021 18:31 IST Top para high-jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu was on Friday named the flag-bearer of the Indian contingent in the Tokyo Paralympics, which begins on August 24.T. Mariyappan, who will defend the men's high jump (T-42) gold at the Tokyo Paralympics Games, said he was thrilled to be the flagbearer of the Indian team. "I am very happy to be nominated as the captain of the Indian Paralympics Team at Tokyo. I take this opportunity to thank my coach Satyanarayana and all my friends for their support. I am happy to have qualified for the Tokyo Games [with a jump of 1. 86m at the selection trials in New Delhi] and promise that I would do my best and, if possible, win gold with a world record. I also take this opportunity to thank the Tamil Nadu Government, Government of India, Sports Authority of India and the Paralympic Committee of India for their continuous patronage," he said in a video message.READ: Indians in Tokyo Olympics: List of 115 athletes who have qualified so far Speaking to Sportstar on Friday, Satyanarayana said Mariyappan has been training diligently since last October at the SAI Centre (Bengaluru). "There is still time for the Games, which begins on August 24. I feel he can still improve," he said. Read more stories on Tokyo paralympics 2021. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :