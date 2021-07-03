Home Tokyo paralympics 2021 PCI picks 24 para athletes for Tokyo Paralympics India named a 24-member athletics team, headlined by star javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia and high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu, for the Tokyo Paralympics. Team Sportstar Mumbai 03 July, 2021 20:12 IST Devendra Jhajharia in action. - AP Team Sportstar Mumbai 03 July, 2021 20:12 IST India named a 24-member athletics team, headlined by star javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia and high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu, for the Tokyo Paralympics, which begins on August 24.While Jhajharia and Thangavelu will be the highlights, world record holders Sandeep Chowdhury and Sumeet are the other members in the side. Ekta Bhyan, too, made it to her first Olympics.READ: Mariyappan Thangavelu named India's flag-bearer for Tokyo ParalympicsThe PCI's selection committee picked the team after a two-day trial at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on June 29 and 30. The selection meeting was chaired by PCI chief Deepa Malik.India has been granted 24 slots, including four women athletes, by the World Para Athletics. The committee also named Sandip Sanjay Sargar (javelin F-64) as reserve athlete.The TeamMen: Devendra Jhajharia, Ajeet Singh and Sundar Singh Gurjar (all javelin F-46), Sandeep Chaudhary and Sumit (both javelin F-64), Mariyappan Thangavelu, Sharad Kumar and Varun Singh Bhatti (all high jump T-63), Amit Kumar and Dharambir (both club throw F-51), Nishad Kumar and Ram Pal (both high jump T-47), Sonam Rana (shot put F-57), Navdeep (javelin F-41), Praveen Kumar (high jump T-64), Yogesh Kathuniya (discus throw F-56), Vinod Kumar (discus throw F-56), Ranjeet Bhati (javelin F-57), Arvind (shot put F-35), Tek Chand (javelin F-54).Women: Ekta Bhyan and Kashish Lakra (both club throw F-51), Bhagyashri Jadhav (shot put F-34), Simran (100m T-13).Reserve: Sandi Sanjay Sagar (men's javelin F-64). Read more stories on Tokyo paralympics 2021. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :