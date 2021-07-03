PCI picks 24 para athletes for Tokyo Paralympics

India named a 24-member athletics team, headlined by star javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia and high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu, for the Tokyo Paralympics, which begins on August 24.

While Jhajharia and Thangavelu will be the highlights, world record holders Sandeep Chowdhury and Sumeet are the other members in the side. Ekta Bhyan, too, made it to her first Olympics.

The PCI's selection committee picked the team after a two-day trial at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on June 29 and 30. The selection meeting was chaired by PCI chief Deepa Malik.

India has been granted 24 slots, including four women athletes, by the World Para Athletics. The committee also named Sandip Sanjay Sargar (javelin F-64) as reserve athlete.