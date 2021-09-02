Tokyo Paralympics 2021: Pramod Bhagat beats Oleksandr Chyrkov to reach semifinals

Indian shuttler Pramod Bhagat beat Ukraine's Oleksandr Chyrkov 21-12, 21-9 in 26 minutes to advance to the semifinals in Men's Singles SL3 in Tokyo on Thursday.

Bhagat, the reigning world champion, had outwitted fellow Indian Manoj Sarkar 21-10, 21-23, 21-9 in his Group A opener on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Palak Kohli and Bhagat had lost 9-21, 21-15, 19-21 against second seeds Lucas Mazur and Faustine Noel of France in a mixed doubles group B opener.

Para-badminton is making its debut at the Tokyo Paralympics and India has sent a seven-member team. "This has been my dream since I have taken up badminton, to represent India in the Paralympics. There has always been pressure on me to win and that has been my biggest motivator and has also pushed me to succeed and be on top of my game. Every game is going to be a challenge, and I have been practising very hard over the past few years, working not only on my game but also on my physique, stamina and strategy," Bhagat had told Sportstar before the Paralympics.