Tokyo Paralympics: Harvinder Singh wins bronze in men's individual recurve, takes India's medal tally to 13

Harvinder Singh won bronze medal in the men's individual recurve event at Tokyo Paralympics on Friday.

Harvinder beat South Korea's Kim Min Su 6-5 in a thrilling bronze medal playoff to take India's medal tally at the current Games to 13. Harvinder shot a 10 to beat Kim's 8 in the shoot-off after both archers finished at 5-5 at the end of five sets.

The 30-year-old archer had lost 4-6 to USA's Kevin Mather in the semifinal.

Harvinder started the day with a 6-5 win over Italy's Stefano Travisani taking the round of 32 match via shoot-off. He followed it up with an identical victory against Russian Olympic Committee's Bato Tsydendorzhiev in the round of 16.

After two nervous games, Harvinder had a rather comfortable 6-2 win against Germany's Maik Szarszewski in the quarterfinal before suffering defeat against the American in the last four encounter.