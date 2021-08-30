Tokyo Paralympics: Avani Lekhara wins gold medal in shooting

Avani Lekhara became the first Indian woman to win a Paralympic gold medal after she equalled the world record with a score of 249.6 in the women's 10m air rifle standing finals (SH 1) at Tokyo Paralympics on Monday.

China's Zhang Cuiping clinched the silver with a total score of 248.9, while Iryna Shchetnik of Ukraine won the bronze scoring 227.5.

Avani qualified for the final finishing seventh in the qualification round with a total score of 621.7. In the finals, she showed her mettle, scoring 10 and above with all but four shots

This is India's fifth medal at the Games so far. Bhavinaben Patel, Nishad Kumar and Yogesh Kathuniya have won a silver each in women's singles table tennis class 4, men's T47 high jump and men's discus throw F56 events respectively. Vinod Kumar had won bronze in the men's F52 discus throw event .