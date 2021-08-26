Tokyo Paralympics: Indians in action on August 27 - Tek Chand to compete in men's shot put F55 final

Day three of Tokyo Paralympics will see India's flagbearer at the opening ceremony, Tek Chand, competing in the men's shot put F55 final. Tek Chand has a personal best throw of 9.57m while the rest of the field have registered throws above the 10m mark.

In table tennis, Bhavinaben Hasmukhbhai Patel will be up against Brazil's Joyce de Oliveira in round of 16 of the women's singles class 4. Victory against the Brazilian would then lead to Patel facing Serbia's Borislava Peric Rankovic in the quarterfinals later in the day.

India will begin its campaign in archery in the open ranking rounds. While Jyoti will be competing in the women's individual compound, it will be Rakesh Kumar and Shyam Sundar Swami in the men's event. In the men's individual recurve, Harvinder Singh and Chikara Vivek will participate.

Indians in action on August 27 (Timings in IST)

5:30 a.m. - Archery - Women's Individual Compound (Open Ranking Round) - Sport Class Standing (ST) - Jyoti

6:38 a.m. - Swimming - Men's Individual Medley SM7 Heat 2 - Suyash Jadhav

7:30 a.m. - Table Tennis - Women's Singles Class 4 (Round of 16) - Bhavinaben Hasmukhbhai

Patel vs Joyce de Oliveira (BRA)

10:30 a.m. - Archery - Men's Individual Compound (Open Ranking Round) - Rakesh Kumar (Sport Class W2), Shyam Sundar Swami (Sport Class ST)

Men's Individual Recurve (Open Ranking Round) - Harvinder Singh (Sport Class ST), Chikara Vivek (Sport Class ST)

3:22 p.m. - Swimming - Men's Individual Medley SM7 Final - S.N. Jadhav provided he finishes in the top 8 during the heats.

3:30 p.m. - Athletics - Men's Shot Put F55 Final - Tek Chand

3:50 p.m. - Table Tennis - Women's Singles Class 4 (Quarterfinals) - Bhavinaben Hasmukhbhai

Patel vs Borislava Peric Rankovic (SRB) provided Patel wins her round of 16 match.