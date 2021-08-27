Tokyo Paralympics Tokyo paralympics Tokyo Paralympics: Indians in action on August 28 - Bhavinaben Patel to face China's Zhang Miao in semis Indian paddler Bhavinaben Patel will face China's Zhang Miao in the semifinals of the women's singles class 4. Team Sportstar 27 August, 2021 19:46 IST FILE PHOTO: Indian paddler Bhavinaben Patel (centre) will be up against China's Zhang Miao in the semifinals of the women's singles class 4 on Saturday at Tokyo Paralympics. - THE HINDU Team Sportstar 27 August, 2021 19:46 IST Indian paddler Bhavinaben Patel assured India of its first Paralympics medal in Tokyo by reaching the semifinal in the women's singles class 4 on Saturday. She will face China's Zhang Miao for a place in the final on Saturday. READ MORE: Tokyo Paralympics 2020, Day 3 updates: Paddler Bhavinaben Patel storms into semis; Tek Chand out of medal raceIndian archers Shyam Sundar Swami and Rakesh Kumar will be in action in the men's individual compound 1/16 elimination round.Later in the day, young javelin thrower Ranjeet Bhati, who has a personal best of 33.81m, will compete against a tough field in the men's javelin throw F57 finalIndians in action on August 28 (Timings in IST)6:10 a.m. - Table Tennis - Women's Singles Class 4 (Semifinal) - Bhavinaben HasmukhbhaiPatel vs Zhang Miao (CHN)6:38 a.m. - Archery - Men's Individual Compound (1/16 Elimination) - Shyam Sundar Swami (Sport Class ST) vs Matt Stutzman (USA)8:52 a.m. - Archery - Men's Individual Compound (1/16 Elimination) - Rakesh Kumar (Sport Class W2) vs TBD3:30 p.m. - Athletics - Men's Javelin Throw F57 Final - Ranjeet Bhati Read more stories on Tokyo paralympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :