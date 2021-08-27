Tokyo Paralympics: Indians in action on August 28 - Bhavinaben Patel to face China's Zhang Miao in semis

Indian paddler Bhavinaben Patel assured India of its first Paralympics medal in Tokyo by reaching the semifinal in the women's singles class 4 on Saturday. She will face China's Zhang Miao for a place in the final on Saturday.

Indian archers Shyam Sundar Swami and Rakesh Kumar will be in action in the men's individual compound 1/16 elimination round.

Later in the day, young javelin thrower Ranjeet Bhati, who has a personal best of 33.81m, will compete against a tough field in the men's javelin throw F57 final

Indians in action on August 28 (Timings in IST)

6:10 a.m. - Table Tennis - Women's Singles Class 4 (Semifinal) - Bhavinaben Hasmukhbhai

Patel vs Zhang Miao (CHN)

6:38 a.m. - Archery - Men's Individual Compound (1/16 Elimination) - Shyam Sundar Swami (Sport Class ST) vs Matt Stutzman (USA)

8:52 a.m. - Archery - Men's Individual Compound (1/16 Elimination) - Rakesh Kumar (Sport Class W2) vs TBD

3:30 p.m. - Athletics - Men's Javelin Throw F57 Final - Ranjeet Bhati