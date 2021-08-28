Tokyo Paralympics: Indians in action on August 29 - Paddler Bhavinaben Patel eyes historic gold

Indian paddler Bhavinaben Patel will take on World No. 1 Zhou Ying of China for the women's singles class 4 gold medal on Sunday. Bhavinaben beat Ying's compatriot and World No. 3 Zhang Miao 3-2 (7-11, 11-7, 11-4, 9-11, 11-8) in the semifinal on Saturday.

Here's the complete list of Indians in action on Sunday.

Indians in action on August 29 (Timings in IST)

6:55 a.m. - Archery - Women's Individual Compound (1/16 Elimination) - Jyoti (Sport Class Standing) vs Kerrie-Louise Leonard (IRE)

7:15 a.m. - Table Tennis - Women's Singles Class 4 Final - Bhavinaben Hasmukhbhai Patel vs Zhou Ying (CHN)

9:00 a.m. - Archery - Mixed Team Compound (1/8 Elimination) - India vs Thailand

2:40 p.m. - Archery - Mixed Team Compound (Quarterfinals) - India vs Turkey (Provided India wins its pre-quartefinal)

3:40 p.m. - Archery - Mixed Team Compound (Semifinal)

3:54 p.m. - Athletics - Men's Discus Throw F52 Final - Vinod Kumar

3:58 p.m. - Athletics - Men's High Jump T47 Final - Nishad Kumar and Ram Pal

4:06 p.m. - Archery - Mixed Team Compound (Bronze medal match)

4:26 p.m. - Archery - Mixed Team Compound (Gold medal match)