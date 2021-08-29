Tokyo Paralympics Tokyo paralympics Tokyo Paralympics: Indians in action on August 30 - Yogesh Kathuniya eyes gold in discus throw India's prodigies in discus and javelin throw, Yogesh Kathuniya, Sandeep and Sumit, will all feature in their respective finals on Monday. Team Sportstar 29 August, 2021 16:38 IST (Representative Image) India will eye medals in athletics as it features in three finals on Day 6 of India at the Tokyo Paralympics. Team Sportstar 29 August, 2021 16:38 IST Indian para-shooter Avani Lekhara will open the day with women's 10m rifle qualification.Yogesh Kathuniya, who created a world record in his first ever international competition in 2018 at the Para-athletics Grand Prix in Berlin, will feature in the discus throw final.READ MORE | Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Bhavinaben Patel wins silver to open India's medal tallyLater in the day, Sumit Antil and Sandeep Chaundhary will compete in the F64 Javelin Throw final.Here's the complete list of Indians in action on Monday.Indians in action on August 30 (Timings in IST)5:00 a.m. - Shooting - R2 - Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing Qualification - Avani Lekhara (Sport Class SH1)6:05 a.m. - Discus - Men's Discus Throw final - Yogesh Kathuniya (Sport Class F56)7:15 a.m. - Shooting - R1 - Men's 10m Air rifle Standing Qualification - Deepak, Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar (Sport Class SH1)7:33 a.m. - Javelin Throw - Men's Javelin Throw final - Sundar Singh Gurjar, Devendra, Ajeet Singh Yadav (Sport Class F46)3:30 p.m. - Javelin Throw - Men's Javelin Throw final - Sumit Antil, Sandeep Chaudhary (Sport Class F64) Read more stories on Tokyo paralympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :