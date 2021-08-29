Tokyo Paralympics: Indians in action on August 30 - Yogesh Kathuniya eyes gold in discus throw

Indian para-shooter Avani Lekhara will open the day with women's 10m rifle qualification.

Yogesh Kathuniya, who created a world record in his first ever international competition in 2018 at the Para-athletics Grand Prix in Berlin, will feature in the discus throw final.

READ MORE | Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Bhavinaben Patel wins silver to open India's medal tally

Later in the day, Sumit Antil and Sandeep Chaundhary will compete in the F64 Javelin Throw final.

Here's the complete list of Indians in action on Monday.