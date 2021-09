Tokyo Paralympics Day 10: Indians in action on September 3 - Must-win matches for shuttlers; Praveen Kumar to compete in men's high jump T64

India will begin Day 10 of Tokyo 2020 Paralympics with badminton with the women's doubles pair of Palak Kohli and Parul Parmar facing the French pair of Lenaig Morin and Faustine Noel in a must-win group match to keep the hopes of making it to the semifinals alive.

READ MORE: Tokyo Paralympics, September 2 Highlights: Pramod Bhagat advances to semifinals, Aruna loses in Taekwondo quarterfinal

In athletics, 18-year-old Praveen Kumar will compete in the men's high jump T64 final. Praveen's personal best of 2.05m puts him in the top three amongst his competitors and makes him a medal contender.

Here's the complete list of Indians in action on Friday.