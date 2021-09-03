Tokyo Paralympics Tokyo paralympics Tokyo Paralympics Day 11: Indians in action on September 4- Several shuttlers in semis; Navdeep to compete in javelin throw F41 Final Many Indian shuttlers will be in action while Navdeep Singh will feature in the men's javelin throw F41 final. Team Sportstar 03 September, 2021 20:23 IST Navdeep Singh (Left) will be eyeing a podium finish in the men's javelin throw F41 final at Tokyo Paralympics on Saturday. (FILE PHOTO) - PTI Team Sportstar 03 September, 2021 20:23 IST India will begin Day 11 of Tokyo Paralympics will begin with the qualification round of Mixed 50m pistol SH1 event where Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 bronze medallist Singhraj will compete along with compatriots Manish Narwal and Akash.READ MORE: Tokyo Paralympics 2020, September 3 Highlights: Praveen Kumar wins high jump silver; shooter Avani, archer Harvinder win bronzeThe focus will then shift to shuttlers who will compete in the semifinals of the men's singles SL3, SL4, SH6 and mixed doubles SL3-SU5 events. Pramod Bhagat and Manoj Sarkar could possibly set up an all-Indian final in the SL3 category.Later in the day, Navdeep Singh will compete in the men's javelin throw F41 final. Navdeep's personal best of 43.58m puts him in the top three amongst his competitors and makes him a medal contender.Indians in action on September 4 (Timings in IST)6:00 a.m.- Shooting- Mixed 50m pistol SH1 Qualification- Manish Narwal, Singhraj and Akash6:15 a.m.- Badminton- Men's singles SL3 Semifinals- Pramod Bhagat vs D. Fujihara (JPN) 7:00 a.m.- Badminton- Men's singles SL3 Semifinals- Manoj Sarkar vs D. Bethell (GBR)7:45 a.m.- Badminton- Men's singles SL4 Semifinals- Tarun Dhillon vs Lucas Mazur (FRA)7:45 a.m.- Badminton- Men's singles SL4 Semifinals- Suhas Yathiraj vs S. Fredy (INA)8:45 a.m.- Shooting- Mixed 50m pistol SH1 Final- Manish Narwal, Singhraj and Akash (Subject to Qualification)10:00 a.m.- Badminton- Men’s singles SH6 Semifinals- Krishna Nagar vs Krysten Coombs (GBR)11:45 a.m.- Badminton- Mixed doubles SL3-SU5 Semifinals- Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli vs S. Hary and O. Ratri (INA) 3 p.m. onwards Badminton- Men's singles SL4 Medal Rounds- Pramod Bhagat, Manoj Sarkar3:40 pm- Athletics- Men's Javelin Throw F41 Final- Navdeep Singh Read more stories on Tokyo paralympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :