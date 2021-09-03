Tokyo Paralympics Day 11: Indians in action on September 4- Several shuttlers in semis; Navdeep to compete in javelin throw F41 Final

India will begin Day 11 of Tokyo Paralympics will begin with the qualification round of Mixed 50m pistol SH1 event where Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 bronze medallist Singhraj will compete along with compatriots Manish Narwal and Akash.

The focus will then shift to shuttlers who will compete in the semifinals of the men's singles SL3, SL4, SH6 and mixed doubles SL3-SU5 events. Pramod Bhagat and Manoj Sarkar could possibly set up an all-Indian final in the SL3 category.

Later in the day, Navdeep Singh will compete in the men's javelin throw F41 final. Navdeep's personal best of 43.58m puts him in the top three amongst his competitors and makes him a medal contender.