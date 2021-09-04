Tokyo Paralympics Tokyo paralympics Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Day 12: Indians in action on September 5- Yathiraj, Nagar in finals; Avani Lekhara eyes another medal Suhas Yathiraj and Krishna Nagar will play in the badminton men's singles SL4 and SH6 finals, while Indian shooters Sidhartha Babu, Deepak and Avani Lekhara will compete in the R6 - Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification round on Sunday. Team Sportstar 04 September, 2021 17:38 IST Krishna Nagar will be competing against Chu Man Kai (HKG) in the Men's singles SL4 Gold Medal Match. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 04 September, 2021 17:38 IST India will begin Day 12 of Tokyo Paralympics with the qualification round of Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 event where Sidhartha Babu and Deepak will compete alongside Avani Lekhara, who has already grabbed two medals at the Games.READ MORE: Tokyo Paralympics 2020 September 4 Highlights: Bhagat wins Gold in Badminton; Sarkar bags BronzeThe focus will then shift to badminton, where Suhas Yathiraj and Krishna Nagar will play in the men's singles SL4 and SH6 finals. Tarun Dhillon and Pramod Bhagat/ Palak Kohli will compete in the bronze medal match of men's singles SL4 and mixed doubles SL3-SU5 respectively to end India's campaign.Indians in action on September 5 (Timings in IST)-6:00 a.m.- Shooting- R6 - Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification- Sidhartha Babu, Deepak and Avani Lekhara6:15 a.m.- Badminton- Men's singles SL4 Bronze Medal Match- Tarun Dhillon vs S. Fredy (INA)6:15 a.m.- Badminton- Men's singles SL4 Gold Medal Match- Suhas Yathira vs Lucas Mazur (FRA)8:00 a.m.- Badminton- Men's singles SL4 Gold Medal Match- Krishna Nagar vs Chu Man Kai (HKG)8:00 a.m.- Shooting- R6 - Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 Final- Sidhartha Babu, Deepak and Avani Lekhara (Subject to Qualification)8:45 a.m.- Badminton- Mixed doubles SL3-SU5 Bronze Medal Match- Pramod Bhagat/ Palak Kohli vs D. Fujihara/ A. Sugino (JPN) Read more stories on Tokyo paralympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :