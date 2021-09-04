Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Day 12: Indians in action on September 5- Yathiraj, Nagar in finals; Avani Lekhara eyes another medal

India will begin Day 12 of Tokyo Paralympics with the qualification round of Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 event where Sidhartha Babu and Deepak will compete alongside Avani Lekhara, who has already grabbed two medals at the Games.

The focus will then shift to badminton, where Suhas Yathiraj and Krishna Nagar will play in the men's singles SL4 and SH6 finals. Tarun Dhillon and Pramod Bhagat/ Palak Kohli will compete in the bronze medal match of men's singles SL4 and mixed doubles SL3-SU5 respectively to end India's campaign.