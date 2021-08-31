Tokyo Paralympics: Thangavelu Mariyappan wins silver, Sharad Kumar takes bronze in men's high jump

Thangavelu Mariyappan and Sharad Kumar won silver and bronze medals,respectively in the men's high jump - T63 final at the Tokyo Paralympics on Tuesday.

USA's Sam Grewe took the gold after clearing a height of 1.88m in his third and final attempt. India's Mariyappan couldn't clear the height and took the silver medal. It is Mariyappan's second Paralympics medal after winning a gold medal at 2016 Rio Olympics.

Sharad Kumar settled for the bronze medal after failing in his three attempts at 1.86 after managing to clear 1.83m in his first attempt.

India has now won 10 medals in the Tokyo Paralympics with three coming from high jump alone.

Varun Singh Bhati, who won a bronze medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics, finished seventh after failing to clear a height of 1.80.

India's Nishad had won the high jump silver medal in the T-47 category on Sunday.