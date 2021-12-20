2021, The Year In Sports: August recall

From Neeraj Chopra's historic javelin gold and Lionel Messi's Barcelona exit to Cristiano Ronaldo's Man United return, here is a look at the top sporting moments from August.

AUG 1: Sindhu becomes first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman to win two medals at the Olympics after defeating China's He Bingjiao 21-13, 21-15 in the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics.

PV Sindhu (R) became the first Indian woman to win two medals while Lovlina Borgohain clinched the women's welterweight bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. - GETTY IMAGES

AUG 4: Lovlina Borgohain wins boxing bronze at Tokyo Olympics

Lovlina Borgohain won bronze in the women's welterweight after losing to Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli 0-5 in the semifinal at the Tokyo Olympics.

AUG 5: India men beat Germany to win bronze, first Olympic hockey medal in 41 years

The Indian men's hockey team beat Germany 5-4 in the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics for their first hockey medal at the Games since 1980.

India ended a 41-year wait for its first Olympics hockey medal in August at the Tokyo Games. - GETTY IMAGES

AUG 5: Man City signs Grealish for £100m

Manchester City signed England midfielder Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for a British record £100m. The 25-year-old joins the Premier League champion on a six-year contract and will wear the number 10 shirt recently vacated by Sergio Aguero.

AUG 6: Anderson becomes third-highest wicket-taker in Tests

James Anderson surpassed Anil Kumble (619) to become the third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket on Day 3 of the first England versus India Test in Nottingham.

AUG 7: Neeraj Chopra wins gold medal in javelin at the Olympics

Neeraj Chopra created history by becoming the first Indian to win an athletics gold medal at the Olympics by winning the men's javelin throw at Tokyo 2020 with a best throw of 87.58.

AUG 7: Ravi Kumar Dahiya wins silver after losing to Uguev

Ravi Dahiya became just the second Indian wrestler to win an Olympic silver after losing 7-4 to ROC's Zavur Uguev in the men's 57kg final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Ravi Dahiya (R) became just the second Indian wrestler to win an Olympic silver while Bajrang Punia earned the bronze medal on the same day in Tokyo. - GETTY IMAGES

AUG 7: Bajrang Punia wins bronze as India equals best-ever tally at Olympics

India's Bajrang Punia won his bronze medal bout in the men's wrestling freestyle 65kg division at the Tokyo Olympics. Bajrang defeated three-time Asian Champion Daulet Niyazbekov 8-0 in a dominant performance.

AUG 8: Messi tearful at Barcelona exit

Lionel Messi was in tears as he held a press conference at the Camp Nou to bid farewell to Barcelona ahead of his impending moving to PSG.

Messi bid an emotional goodbye to Barcelona after a legendary career with the Spanish giant. - GETTY IMAGES

AUG 15: Gerd Muller: Bayern Munich and Germany legend dies at age of 75

Bayern Munich and Germany legend Gerd Muller died at the age of 75. The striker scored 68 goals

in 62 appearances for West Germany, including the winning goal in the 1974 World Cup final as it defeated Netherlands 2-1 in Munich.

AUG 15: Federer withdraws from US Open

Roger Federer announced that he was withdrawing from the US Open. The 40-year-old cited a third surgery on his right knee as the reason he will be unable to compete in the tournament.

AUG 21: Manny Pacquiao loses to Yordenis Ugas on return to ring

Yordenis Ugas beat Manny Pacquiao by unanimous decision, putting on an impressive technical performance and retaining his WBA welterweight title.

AUG 25: Serena and Venus Williams withdraw from US Open with injuries

Venus Williams joined sister Serena in withdrawing from the US Open as the final Grand Slam of the year lost more high-profile players.

AUG 27: Ronaldo returns to United

Manchester United confirmed it has reached an agreement to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus.

AUG 30: Bishwamitra Chongtham, Vishal clinch gold in Asian youth boxing

Chongtham defeated Uzbekistan's Kuziboev Ahmadjon 4-1.Vishal, on the other hand, out-punched Kyrgyzstan's Akmatov Sanzhar 5-0 to finish on top.

AUG 30: Renowned coach Vasudev Paranjape passes away

Vasudev, alias Vasoo, Paranjape - a former First Class cricketer who mentored numerous greats of the game - passed away at his home in Mumbai after a prolonged illness. Paranjape was 82.

AUG 31: South Africa legend Dale Steyn announces retirement from cricket

The South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn announced his retirement. The 38-year-old, considered one of the finest bowlers of his generation, made the announcement on social media, calling time on his 18-year professional career