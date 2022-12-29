2022, The Year In Sports: June recall

June 2: Argentina beats Italy to win Finalissima

Argentina marked the revival of the Cup of Champions in style as an inspired Lionel Messi helped it outclass Italy 3-0 in a heavyweight clash billed as the ‘Finalissima’ at a raucous Wembley Stadium. (READ)

June 5: Rafael Nadal wins record-extending 14th French Open and 22nd Grand Slam

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal crushed Casper Ruud to lift his record-extending 14th French Open trophy and increase his lead at the top of the list of men’s Grand Slam champions with his 22nd title. ( READ)

June 7: Avani secues Paris Olympics qualification

India’s Avani Lekhara won gold at the Chateauroux Para Shooting World Cup with a world record score of 250.6 in women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 on Tuesday. (READ)

June 8: Mithali Raj announces retirement from international cricket

Veteran Indian cricketer Mithali Raj drew curtains on an illustrious 23-year international cricket career, having finished as one of the greatest female batters of all time in the sport. (READ)

June 11: Ronaldo rape case dismissed

A Nevada woman lost her bid in a U.S. court to force international football star Cristiano Ronaldo to pay millions of dollars more than the $375,000 in hush money she received after claiming he raped her in Las Vegas in 2009. ( READ)

June 16: Warriors triumph in NBA Finals

The Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors beat Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics 4-2 in six games to win its fourth championship in eight years. (READ)

June 17: England records highest-ever ODI total

England registered the highest innings total in the history of ODI cricket by amassing 498 for four in 50 overs against Netherlands in Amstelveen on Friday. (READ)

Neeraj Chopra clinched the gold medal in Finland in his first appearance since his historic Tokyo Olympics gold. | Photo Credit: PTI

June 18: Neeraj Chopra clinches gold in Finland in first appearance since Tokyo Games

Fighting rain and slippery conditions, Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra won the javelin throw gold with his opening effort of 86.69m at the Kuortane Games in Kuortane, Finland. (READ)

June 24: Katie Ledecky smashes records at FINA World Championships

Freestyle queen Katie Ledecky won gold medals in the women’s 400m, 800m and 1500m apart from helping the USA win gold in the 4x200 freestyle relay at the FINA World Championships in Budapest. (READ)

June 26: Madhya Pradesh wins maiden Ranji Trophy title

Madhya Pradesh beat Mumbai by six wickets in the Ranji Trophy final at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday to clinch its maiden title. (READ)

June 28: England’s Eoin Morgan retires from international cricket

England’s Eoin Morgan retired from international cricket after his team’s tour to the Netherlands. The World Cup-winning white-ball captain was replaced in his role by Jos Buttler. (READ)