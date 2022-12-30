2022, The Year In Sports: October recall

2022, The Year In Sports: From Verstappen’s record breaking performance to Simona Halep being provisionally suspended for doping, here is a look at the top sporting moments from October.

October 8: Pankaj Advani pockets 25th Worlds title in Kuala Lumpur

India’s leading cueist Pankaj Advani claimed his 25th world title after outclassing compatriot Sourav Kothari 4-0 in the 150 up billiards final at the World Championships. REPORT

October 9: Verstappen clinches second F1 world championship title; later clinches record-breaking 14th race victory of season

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won his second Formula One world championship amid scenes of confusion after closest rival Charles Leclerc was handed a five-second post-race penalty. On October 30, Verstappen won the Mexico City Grand Prix to set a Formula One record of 14 victories in a single season. REPORT

October 11: Roger Binny, the new BCCI president

Roger Binny, member of India’s 1983 World Cup-winning team, is set to become the next president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), succeeding former India captain Sourav Ganguly. READ

October 12: Hashika Ramachandra, Sajan Prakash dominate the pool at National Games

14-year-old Hashika Ramachandra of Karnataka and Kerala’s 29-year-old Sajan Prakash were chosen as the best female and male athlete of the National Games 2022, respectively. READ

October 14: Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil seals Paris Olympics shooting quota

Rudrankksh Patil was in brilliant form as he beat Danilo Dennis Sollazzo of Italy 17-13 for the gold in men’s air rifle and sealed the Olympic quota for Paris in style in the World Championship in Cairo, Egypt. REPORT

October 15: India wins women’s Asia Cup

India maintained its dominance in the Women’s Asia Cup with an eight-wicket demolition of a self-destructing Sri Lanka in the final for its seventh title in eight editions. REPORT

October 19: Man United player Greenwood granted bail after rape charge

Manchester United player Mason Greenwood was granted bail, four days after being charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behavior, and assault. READ

October 17: Ballon d’Or winners

Karim Benzema of Real Madrid won the 2022 Men’s Ballon d’Or award at the ceremony held in the Theatre du Chatalet in Paris. READ

Spain’s Alexia Putellas won the women’s Ballon d’Or for the second year running, the reward coming after a season in which she was the top scorer as her club Barcelona reached the Champions League final. READ

October 21: Axelsen 39 match winning streak

Viktor Axelsen swept the 2022 season, claiming an overwhelming 39-match winning streak – a world record in the discipline as he surpassed Lin Dan (31) and his own 29-match streak. His winning march was finally broken by Loh Kean Yew in the Denmark Open.

October 21: Hans Niemann files lawsuit after being accused of cheating by Magnus Carlsen

Magnus Carlsen has publicly accused Hans Niemann of cheating, and Chess.com alleged that the 19-year-old American has “probably cheated more than 100 times” in online games. Niemann launches a $100 million lawsuit against Carslen. READ

October 21: Simona Halep provisionally suspended for doping

Romania’s Simona Halep has been provisionally suspended for doping, confirmed the International Tennis Integrity Agency. REPORT

October 22: Aman Sehrawat becomes first Indian wrestler to win gold at U-23 World Championships

Aman Sehrawat overwhelmed Turkey’s Ahmet Duman 12-4 to become the first Indian to win gold at the U-23 World Championships. REPORT

October 28: Red Bull’s cost cap breach and subsequent fine

Formula One’s governing body ordered Red Bull to pay a $7 million fine and forfeit wind tunnel time as punishment for overspending the 2021 cost cap by $1.8 million during Max Verstappen’s first championship season. READ

October 30: Shankar Muthusamy wins silver at junior badminton world championships

Sankar Muthusamy’s fine campaign at the BWF world junior badminton championships came to an end as the Indian lost to Kuo Kim Lin of Chinese Taipei 14-21, 20-22 in the final. REPORT

Satwiksairaj Ranki Reddy and Chirag Shetty became the first Indian doubles pair to win a BWF Super 750 tournament after winning French Open.

October 30: Satwik-Chirag win French Open men’s doubles title

The star Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the French Open Super 750 crown with a straight-games demolition of Chinese Taipei’s Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han in the men’s doubles final. REPORT

October 30: Spain defends FIFA U17 WWC title after beating Colombia in final

Defending champion Spain beat Colombia 1-0 to win the 2022 U-17 Women’s World Cup at the D. Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. REPORT