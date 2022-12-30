2022, The Year In Sports: October recall

2022, The Year In Sports: From Verstappen’s record breaking performance to Simona Halep being provisionally suspended for doping, here is a look at the top sporting moments from October.
OCTOBER 2022-
October 8: Pankaj Advani pockets 25th Worlds title in Kuala Lumpur
India’s leading cueist Pankaj Advani claimed his 25th world title after outclassing compatriot Sourav Kothari 4-0 in the 150 up billiards final at the World Championships. REPORT
October 9: Verstappen clinches second F1 world championship title; later clinches record-breaking 14th race victory of season
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won his second Formula One world championship amid scenes of confusion after closest rival Charles Leclerc was handed a five-second post-race penalty. On October 30, Verstappen won the Mexico City Grand Prix to set a Formula One record of 14 victories in a single season. REPORT
October 11: Roger Binny, the new BCCI president
Roger Binny, member of India’s 1983 World Cup-winning team, is set to become the next president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), succeeding former India captain Sourav Ganguly. READ
October 12: Hashika Ramachandra, Sajan Prakash dominate the pool at National Games
14-year-old Hashika Ramachandra of Karnataka and Kerala’s 29-year-old Sajan Prakash were chosen as the best female and male athlete of the National Games 2022, respectively. READ
October 14: Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil seals Paris Olympics shooting quota
Rudrankksh Patil was in brilliant form as he beat Danilo Dennis Sollazzo of Italy 17-13 for the gold in men’s air rifle and sealed the Olympic quota for Paris in style in the World Championship in Cairo, Egypt. REPORT
October 15: India wins women’s Asia Cup
India maintained its dominance in the Women’s Asia Cup with an eight-wicket demolition of a self-destructing Sri Lanka in the final for its seventh title in eight editions. REPORT
October 19: Man United player Greenwood granted bail after rape charge
Manchester United player Mason Greenwood was granted bail, four days after being charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behavior, and assault. READ
October 17: Ballon d’Or winners
Karim Benzema of Real Madrid won the 2022 Men’s Ballon d’Or award at the ceremony held in the Theatre du Chatalet in Paris. READ
Spain’s Alexia Putellas won the women’s Ballon d’Or for the second year running, the reward coming after a season in which she was the top scorer as her club Barcelona reached the Champions League final. READ
October 21: Axelsen 39 match winning streak
Viktor Axelsen swept the 2022 season, claiming an overwhelming 39-match winning streak – a world record in the discipline as he surpassed Lin Dan (31) and his own 29-match streak. His winning march was finally broken by Loh Kean Yew in the Denmark Open.
October 21: Hans Niemann files lawsuit after being accused of cheating by Magnus Carlsen
Magnus Carlsen has publicly accused Hans Niemann of cheating, and Chess.com alleged that the 19-year-old American has “probably cheated more than 100 times” in online games. Niemann launches a $100 million lawsuit against Carslen. READ
October 21: Simona Halep provisionally suspended for doping
Romania’s Simona Halep has been provisionally suspended for doping, confirmed the International Tennis Integrity Agency. REPORT
October 22: Aman Sehrawat becomes first Indian wrestler to win gold at U-23 World Championships
Aman Sehrawat overwhelmed Turkey’s Ahmet Duman 12-4 to become the first Indian to win gold at the U-23 World Championships. REPORT
October 28: Red Bull’s cost cap breach and subsequent fine
Formula One’s governing body ordered Red Bull to pay a $7 million fine and forfeit wind tunnel time as punishment for overspending the 2021 cost cap by $1.8 million during Max Verstappen’s first championship season. READ
October 30: Shankar Muthusamy wins silver at junior badminton world championships
Sankar Muthusamy’s fine campaign at the BWF world junior badminton championships came to an end as the Indian lost to Kuo Kim Lin of Chinese Taipei 14-21, 20-22 in the final. REPORT
October 30: Satwik-Chirag win French Open men’s doubles title
The star Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the French Open Super 750 crown with a straight-games demolition of Chinese Taipei’s Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han in the men’s doubles final. REPORT
October 30: Spain defends FIFA U17 WWC title after beating Colombia in final
Defending champion Spain beat Colombia 1-0 to win the 2022 U-17 Women’s World Cup at the D. Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. REPORT