2022, The Year In Sports: September recall

2022, The Year In Sports: From Roger Federer and Jhulan Goswami’s retirement to Neeraj winning the Diamond League title, here is a look at the top sporting moments from September.

September 2: Kalyan Chaubey beats Bhaichung Bhutia to become AIFF president

Kalyan Chaubey beat Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 to become the president of the All India Football Federation. The former Indian National team goalkeeper succeeded Praful Patel for the post and became the first former footballer to hold the top spot in the sports body. REPORT

September 7: Chelsea sacks Thomas Tuchel after Zagreb Champions League loss

Chelsea parted ways with head coach Thomas Tuchel just seven games into the season. The decision comes after the North London club fell to a 0-1 loss against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League. REPORT

Neeraj Chopra becomes first Indian to win Diamond League title. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

September 9:Neeraj Chopra becomes first Indian to win Diamond League title

Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian to win a Diamond League title after winning the Men’s Javelin event at the Zurich Diamond League Final 2022 with a best throw of 88.44m. REPORT

September 11: Fruhvirtova comes from behind to clinch Chennai Open WTA250 singles title

Linda Fruhvirtova scored a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Magda Linette to clinch the WTA Chennai Open title. Top-seeded Canadian-Brazilian pair of Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani, playing together after a year, clinched the doubles title. REPORT

September 11: Sri Lanka beats Pakistan to win sixth Asia Cup title

Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 23 runs to win its third Asia Cup title and a first in 12 years in Dubai. REPORT

September 11: Mathias Pogba’s videos provide new twist

Mathias Pogba and four others were handed preliminary charges and jailed in the extortion probe, French prosecutors said. In a series of recordings, Mathias accused Paul Pogba of having abandoned members of their family, leaving them in poverty. READ

Alcaraz and Swiatek pose with the U.S. Open trophy. | Photo Credit: AFP

September 12:Alcaraz becomes youngest World No. 1 after U.S. Open triumph

Carlos Alcaraz’s U.S. Open championship moved him to No. 1 at age 19, making him the youngest man to lead the ATP computerized rankings since they began in 1973. Iga Swiatek’s third major title, and first in New York, kept her at No. 1 in the WTA rankings. REPORT

September 14: Former Davis Cup captain Naresh Kumar no more

Naresh Kumar, who strode the Indian tennis scene like a colossus, passed away following a brief illness owing to age-related complications. The former Indian Davis Cup captain was 93 and is survived by wife Sunita, a son and two daughters. READ

September 14: Vinesh Phogat wins bronze medal in World Wrestling Championships

Vinesh Phogat became the first Indian woman wrestler to win two medals at the World Championships as she clinched a bronze in 53kg by defeating Emma Jonna Malmgren of Sweden. REPORT

September 15: Roger Federer announces retirement

Roger Federer announced his retirement from tennis after Laver Cup. The Swiss tennis champion announced his decision on social media. REPORT

September 18: Bajrang Punia wins bronze in World Wrestling Championships

Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia beat Puerto Rico’s Sebastian Rivera by the skin of his teeth in a 65kg bronze medal match to claim his fourth medal in the World wrestling championships in Belgrade. REPORT

September 24: Jhulan Goswami gets fairy-tale farewell as India whitewashes England

Deepti Sharma ran Charlie Dean out at the non-striker’s end to get the last wicket and a fairy-tale ending befitting her glorious career marked Jhulan Goswami’s last waltz as India Women beat England by 16 runs in the third and final ODI to record their first clean sweep in this country. REPORT