From big-ticket events in cricket to the men’s hockey world cup, the four majors in tennis, the women’s football world cup and more, here’s the sports schedule for 2023.
January
FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup, January 13-29
Women’s U19 World Cup 2023, January 14 – 29
Australian Open, January 14 – 29
February
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, February 10 – 26
March
Bahrain Grand Prix, March 5
England Open, March 14-19
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, March 19
IPL 2023 (March end till May)
April
Australian Grand Prix, April 2
Masters Tournament (Golf), April 3-9
BWF Thomas & Uber Cup, April 28 -May 5
Azerbaijan Grand Prix, April 30
May
Miami Grand Prix, May 7
BWF Sudirman Cup Finals, May 14-21
ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals, May 20-28
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, May 21
French Open, May 28 – June 11
Monaco Grand Prix, May 28
June
NBA Finals 2023, June 1-18
Spanish Grand Prix, June 4
Canadian Grand Prix, June 18
AFC Asian Cup, June 16 – July 16
CONCACAF Gold Cup, June 26 – July 16
July
Austrian Grand Prix, July 2
Wimbledon, July 3- 16
British Grand Prix, July 9
20 th FINA World Championship, July 14-30
FIFA Women’s World Cup, July 20- August 20
Hungarian Grand Prix, July 23
World Archery Championships, July 31- August 6
Belgian Grand Prix,- July 30
August
ISSF World Championship, August 14- September 3
BWF World Championships, August 20-27
Dutch Grand Prix, August 27
US Open, August 28 -September 10
World Athletics Championships, August 19 - 27
September
IWF World Championships, September 02-17
Italian Grand Prix, September 3
World Wrestling Championships, September 16 – 24
Diamond League Final September 16-17
Singaporean Grand Prix, September 17
Asian Games, September 23 –October 8
Japanese Grand Prix, September 24
October
Cricket World Cup 2023, October–November
Qatar Grand Prix, October 8
USA Grand Prix, October 22
Mexican Grand Prix, October 29
November
Brazilian Grand Prix, November 5
Las Vegas Grand Prix, November 18
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, November 26
December
World Tour Finals, December 13-17
(The dates mentioned above are subject to change)