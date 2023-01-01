From big-ticket events in cricket to the men’s hockey world cup, the four majors in tennis, the women’s football world cup and more, here’s the sports schedule for 2023.

January

FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup, January 13-29

Women’s U19 World Cup 2023, January 14 – 29

Australian Open, January 14 – 29

February

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, February 10 – 26

IPL Trophy. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

March

Bahrain Grand Prix, March 5

England Open, March 14-19

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, March 19

IPL 2023 (March end till May)

April

Australian Grand Prix, April 2

Masters Tournament (Golf), April 3-9

BWF Thomas & Uber Cup, April 28 -May 5

Azerbaijan Grand Prix, April 30

May

Miami Grand Prix, May 7

BWF Sudirman Cup Finals, May 14-21

ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals, May 20-28

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, May 21

French Open, May 28 – June 11

Monaco Grand Prix, May 28

June

NBA Finals 2023, June 1-18

Spanish Grand Prix, June 4

Canadian Grand Prix, June 18

AFC Asian Cup, June 16 – July 16

CONCACAF Gold Cup, June 26 – July 16

The Wimbledon logo. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

July

Austrian Grand Prix, July 2

Wimbledon, July 3- 16

British Grand Prix, July 9

20 th FINA World Championship, July 14-30

FIFA Women’s World Cup, July 20- August 20

Hungarian Grand Prix, July 23

World Archery Championships, July 31- August 6

Belgian Grand Prix,- July 30

August

ISSF World Championship, August 14- September 3

BWF World Championships, August 20-27

Dutch Grand Prix, August 27

US Open, August 28 -September 10

World Athletics Championships, August 19 - 27

A general view Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium set to host the Asian Games opening ceremony. The 2022 Asian Games have been postponed for one year due to concerns about the COVID-19. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

September

IWF World Championships, September 02-17

Italian Grand Prix, September 3

World Wrestling Championships, September 16 – 24

Diamond League Final September 16-17

Singaporean Grand Prix, September 17

Asian Games, September 23 –October 8

Japanese Grand Prix, September 24

October

Cricket World Cup 2023, October–November

Qatar Grand Prix, October 8

USA Grand Prix, October 22

Mexican Grand Prix, October 29

November

Brazilian Grand Prix, November 5

Las Vegas Grand Prix, November 18

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, November 26

December

World Tour Finals, December 13-17

(The dates mentioned above are subject to change)