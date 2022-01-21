33 new Covid-19 positive cases among players and staff at SAI Bengaluru

Thirty-three Covid-19 positive cases have been found from a total of 128 test results at the SAI National Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Sixteen athletes and one coach from the senior men’s hockey team, training at the centre ahead of the upcoming FIH Pro League in South Africa, have tested positive. They are all asymptomatic.

Among the junior women's hockey girls training for the Jr Women World Cup in April, 15 have tested positive. Three are asymptomatic while 12 are symptomatic.

The two other positive members constitute a senior woman hockey team player, who is symptomatic, and a masseuse from the athletics team.