75th Independence Day celebrations: Great India Run - flag relay from Srinagar to Delhi begins

SRINAGAR

The Great India Run was flagged off from the iconic Lal Chowk here on Saturday. The flag run will cover 829 kilometres across four states from Srinagar to New Delhi from August 5 to August 15. The run celebrates the 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

An initiative of iTV & iTV Foundation, the run builds on the success of the first chapter of the Great India Run held in 2016.

Lieutenant governor of Srinagar, Manoj Sinha flagged off the race with Rajya Sabha MP Karthik Sharma in attendance.

The first leg of the run is being led by Arun Bhardwaj, an Ultra-marathon runner.

“This is a tribute to the J&K establishment, central forces, police, and Indian Army that such an event can take place in Lal Chowk. It shows the hope for the future that a new India represents. I’m looking forward to seeing the runners carrying the Indian flag all over the country and playing their part in making the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign a success,” Sharma said.

The route covers Banihal, Patnitop, Mansar Lake, Dinanagar, Hoshiarpur, Rupnagar, Ambala Cantt. finally ending in Delhi on August 15.

Some of India’s most iconic sports legends of the country like PT Usha, Anju Bobby George, Vikas Krishan, Manu Bhaker, Sunita Godara, Zeeshan Ali, Rohit Rajpal, Aditya Khanna, Yuki Bhambri, Prerna Bhambri, Aman Dahiya, Riya Sachdeva, Ashish Khanna, Akhil Kumar, Kuldeep Malik, Shamresh Jung, Arjun Babuta, Digvijay Pratap Singh, Madan Lal, Saba Karim, and Reetinder Singh Sodhi will be taking part in the run across its various legs.

The closing ceremony will be held in New Delhi on August 15th with Union Minister Jitendra Singh as Chief Guest.

Sportstar is the magazine partner for the run.