Abhinav Bindra launches physiotherapy app

Former World and Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra has launched "one-tap solution for healthier life", a physiotherapy mobile application.



The app will help one avail high-tech physiotherapy and rehabilitation services from either of the six high-performance centres across the country and also from the convenience of home.



The app will also help fix appointments at specific locations apart from offering access to expert physiotherapists through video call and chat features.

"Today’s tech-savvy generation calls for the smart work approach. We

have come up with ABTP Physiotherapy@Home mobile application," said Abhinav Bindra.



The Chairman of the Abhinav Bindra Targeting Performance (ABTP) venture, Dr. Apjit Singh Bindra stated that it was felt necessary to make it convenient for all age groups to avail the best services in fitness and physiotherapy.



The app will be accessible from the metro cities in the initial phase and will gradually cover all the other cities.