Indian online carrom: Abhishek Chavan steals the show

Abhishek Chavan of Maharashtra continued to assert his class as he led the men’s field with a cumulative total of seven points after two rounds in the superleague of Indian online carrom challenge organised by the All India Carrom Federation (AICF).

Abhishek had a mirror-cracking start with an ultimate slam on the first board. The ten bonus points from the slam, which incidentally was the only slam of the day, reduced his score from 13 to 3, and put him on top of the table.

He was followed at a distance by Abdul Rahman (21), Mohd. Rehan (21), Mohammed Sheikh (32), Faisal Khan (32), Gautam Prasad Bhol (33) and Vikas Dharia (36), Abdul Asif (36).

READ| Indian online carrom challenge: Moneeruddin, Mohd. Mobasshir top table after first round

The top eight from among the 16 players will make it to the champions league after four rounds of four boards each. They will be joined by the country’s best players at that stage.

In the women’s section, Nidhi Gupta of Chandigarh had the best round for a score of 19 and that put her on top of the table with 47 points from two rounds. She was followed by Aakanksha Kadam (49), Kavya Shree (51), Deepa Naik (55), Mamta Kumari (57), Tanishka Viswakarma (58), Shruti Sonawane (59) and Mantasha Iqbal (60) among others.