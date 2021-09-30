More Sports More Sports Archery World Cup: Compound archer Abhishek Verma knocked out in quarterfinals India's Abhishek Verma was knocked out of the Archery World Cup after losing 142-146 to USA's Braden Gellenthien in the quarterfinal in Yankton on Wednesday. Team Sportstar 30 September, 2021 10:19 IST FILE PHOTO: Abhishek Verma of India lost 142-146 to USA's Braden Gellenthien in the compound men's quarterfinal at the Archery World Cup in Yankton on Wednesday. - WAF VIA GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 30 September, 2021 10:19 IST India's Abhishek Verma was knocked out of the Archery World Cup after losing 142-146 to USA's Braden Gellenthien in the compound men's quarterfinal in Yankton on Wednesday.Sixth-seeded Verma, who recently won silver medal at the World Archery Championships with Jyothi Surekha Vennam in the compound mixed team event, struggled to find form from the beginning.READ: Winning three silver at Worlds is not a joke, says Jyothi SurekhaVerma finished End One with an 8 and never recovered from that. Going into the final End, Gellenthien lead by 116-114. The third-seeded American, who eventually won silver, then demolished all hopes of a comeback from the Indian by scoring a perfect 30 to reach the semifinal.Olympians Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari will be in action on Thursday in the recurve men's and women's quarterfinals respectively.While fifth-seeded Das will face fourth-seeded Maximilian Weckmueller of Germany, top-seeded Deepika will be up against eight-seeded Svetlana Gomboeva of Russia. Read more stories on More Sports. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :