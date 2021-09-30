Archery World Cup: Compound archer Abhishek Verma knocked out in quarterfinals

India's Abhishek Verma was knocked out of the Archery World Cup after losing 142-146 to USA's Braden Gellenthien in the compound men's quarterfinal in Yankton on Wednesday.

Sixth-seeded Verma, who recently won silver medal at the World Archery Championships with Jyothi Surekha Vennam in the compound mixed team event, struggled to find form from the beginning.

READ: Winning three silver at Worlds is not a joke, says Jyothi Surekha

Verma finished End One with an 8 and never recovered from that. Going into the final End, Gellenthien lead by 116-114. The third-seeded American, who eventually won silver, then demolished all hopes of a comeback from the Indian by scoring a perfect 30 to reach the semifinal.

Olympians Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari will be in action on Thursday in the recurve men's and women's quarterfinals respectively.

While fifth-seeded Das will face fourth-seeded Maximilian Weckmueller of Germany, top-seeded Deepika will be up against eight-seeded Svetlana Gomboeva of Russia.