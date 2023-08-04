MagazineBuy Print

Abu Dhabi to host 2028 road world championships

The event in the United Arab Emirates capital will be the second time the Road World Championships take place in the Middle East after the 2016 edition in Doha, Qatar.

Published : Aug 04, 2023 08:34 IST , GDANSK - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Eight countries in four continents have been awarded hosting rights for 14 events through to 2029, the UCI said in a statement following its congress in Glasgow.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Eight countries in four continents have been awarded hosting rights for 14 events through to 2029, the UCI said in a statement following its congress in Glasgow.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Eight countries in four continents have been awarded hosting rights for 14 events through to 2029, the UCI said in a statement following its congress in Glasgow. | Photo Credit: AP

Abu Dhabi will host the 2028 cycling Road World Championships and the 2029 Track World Championships, governing body the UCI said on Thursday.

The event in the United Arab Emirates capital will be the second time the Road World Championships take place in the Middle East after the 2016 edition in Doha, Qatar.

Eight countries in four continents have been awarded hosting rights for 14 events through to 2029, the UCI said in a statement following its congress in Glasgow.

Also Read: German sprinters win gold again, Dygert back up to speed

“Cycling is now experiencing unprecedented growth in all areas, from competition to cycling for all, including areas such as integrity and sustainable development,” UCI President David Lappartient said.

The 2024 road championships will take place in Zurich, Switzerland.

In 2025, the event will be held in Africa for the first time, with Rwanda as the venue, while Canada and France welcome the world’s best cyclists in 2026 and 2027.

