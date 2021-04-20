Achinta Sheuli finishes second in Group B at Asian Weightlifting Championships

Achinta Sheuli lifted an aggregate of 309kg to finish second in Group B of men's 73kg category at the Asian weightlifting championships in Tashkent on Tuesday.

Sheuli, 19, lifted139kg in snatch and 170kg in clean and jerk to achieve his personal best total. The Commonwealth Championship gold medallist's final standing will be determined after the end of the group A proceedings.

India has won two medals so far at the continental event as Jhilli Dalabehera clinched the gold in the women's 45kg category, while Mirabai Chanu claimed the bronze in the 49kg.

Mirabai went on to set a new World Record in the clean and jerk as well and severely boosted her chances of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics.

Youth Olympics champion Jeremy Lalrinnunga lifted a total of 302kg to finish eighth in the 67kg category on Monday.