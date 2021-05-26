Achinta Sheuli wins silver at World Junior Weightlifting Championships

Achinta Sheuli smashed three National records as he took the silver medal in the men’s 73kg category at the World junior weightlifting championships here on Wednesday.

Sheuli created new National records of 141kg in snatch (previous 140kg, N. Ajith, 2020, National championships, Kolkata), 172kg in clean and jerk (previous 170kg, Sheuli, 2019, Asian junior championships, Pyongyang) and 313kg in total (previous 310kg, N. Ajith, 2020, National championships, Kolkata).

The 19-year-old lifted an overall four kg more than his previous personal best of 309kg achieved in the Asian championships at the same venue last month.

He began with 137kg in snatch, failed to lift 141kg in his second attempt before achieving it in his third. In clean and jerk, he lifted 166kg, 169kg and 172kg in three successful attempts to finish second. Rizki Juniansyah of Indonesia totalled 349kg to win the gold medal.

“It feels good to get a medal. I will go back and train as my next target is to qualify and do well in the Commonwealth Games next year,” Howrah boy Sheuli told Sportstar.

“I will just follow the coaches’ advice and try to improve as much as I can,” he added.