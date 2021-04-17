Aditi shoots 70, slips to 50th on LPGA

A late bogey deprived India's Aditi Ashok a third successive 69 as she slipped to the 50th position after a 2-under 70 in the third round of the Lotte Championship here.

The 23-year-old had four birdies bookended by bogeys on first and 16th. Her total of 8-under 208 placed her 50th in the low-scoring tournament.

New Zealand's Lydia Ko, a former world number one, got into a position for a win as she added a 7-under 65 to take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the championship. Ko had seven birdies in the round.

Nelly Korda, who jostled for the lead with Ko for the entire third round, finished with a 63 and was one shot back.

The Kapolei Golf Club has offered very good scoring this week even in windy conditions.

Ko has been runner-up twice this year -- first in February at the Gainbridge LPGA and then at ANA Inspiration -- and has 16 LPGA victories and two majors under her belt.

Playing on a sponsor's exemption, 19-year-old Yuka Saso, from the Philippines, followed her back-to-back 64s with a 71 and was four shots back in third place.