More Sports

Akanksha Vyavahare sets national record in 40kg weightlifting

Akanksha created the National Records in all 3 scores - Snatch, Clean and Jerk and Total.

Team Sportstar
28 October, 2022 15:03 IST
28 October, 2022 15:03 IST
The weightlifter created the National Records in all 3 scores - Snatch, Clean and Jerk and Total. (Representative image)

The weightlifter created the National Records in all 3 scores - Snatch, Clean and Jerk and Total. (Representative image) | Photo Credit: AP

Akanksha created the National Records in all 3 scores - Snatch, Clean and Jerk and Total.

Weightlifter Akanksha Vyavahare created a new National Weightlifting Record in the 40kg category on Friday at the Kelo India National Ranking women’s weightlifting tournament in Ghaziabad.

Akanksha bettered her existing Snatch national record, by lifting 60kg. She recorded 71kg in the Clean & Jerk, and registered a total lift of 131kg. She created the National Records in all 3 scores - Snatch, Clean and Jerk and Total.

Meanwhile, Tokyo 2020 Olympics silver medalist Mirabai Chanu was present during the opening ceremony earlier in the day. Speaking about the importance of the Khelo India women’s leagues, Mirabai said in an official statement, “The leagues are very important as many girls are coming across and representing different States and UTs of India. The exposure being provided will very beneficial for all girls in the coming future.”

Mirabai won the gold medal in Phase 1 of the Khelo India Weightlifting tournament in Himachal Pradesh earlier this year.

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

What is pickleball - the phenomenon taking over New York

Slide shows

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 2

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 1

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us