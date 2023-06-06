Magazine

Fencer Akshita to represent India in World Championships, Asian Games

The foil fencer recently won a gold medal at the Khelo India University Games held in Lucknow.

Published : Jun 06, 2023 20:22 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Akshita Maria celebrates after winning the gold medal in the Khelo India University Games in Lucknow.
Akshita Maria celebrates after winning the gold medal in the Khelo India University Games in Lucknow. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA
infoIcon

Akshita Maria celebrates after winning the gold medal in the Khelo India University Games in Lucknow. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

Chennai fencer C. Maria Akshita has earned selection to represent India in various upcoming international competitions including the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The 23-year old came through the selection trials held in New Delhi on June 5, a press note said. The foil fencer recently won a gold medal at the Khelo India University Games held in Lucknow.

She has been selected to represent the country in the forthcoming international competitions - the Asian Championship to be held in Wuxi, China (June 17 to 22), World Championship to be held in Milan, Italy (July 22 to 30) and the Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou (September 23 to October 8).

