All eyes on Indians as Asian Track Cycling Championships begins after few weeks of off-field issues

Focus will shift to competition after controversy-ridden last few weeks as Indian cyclists look to prove their worth at the Asian Track Cycling Championships -- an Olympic-ranking point event -- beginning here on Saturday.

The Indian Cycling Federation was hit by a controversy when a junior woman cyclist had levelled allegations of "inappropriate behaviour" against chief coach RK Sharma during a foreign exposure tour of Slovenia.

The coach since then has been sacked in a prompt action by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) but the incident left the sporting world shocked.

RELATED: Cyclist files FIR against former coach, SAI to conduct detailed investigation next week

The limelight will now be back on the sport as a 36-member Indian Cycling team and 8 para cyclists compete in the 41st Senior, 28th Junior Asian Track and 10th Para Track Cycling Championships -- which will be held simultaneously at the Indoor Cycling Velodrome here.

All eyes will be on Indian stars such as Esow, Ronaldo Singh, David Beckham, Vishwajeet Singh, Trishya Paul, Mayuri Lute and Meenakshi during the five-day event.

The Indian Juniors such as Aashirwad Saxena, Gurnoor Poonia, Srimathi J, Sadnya Kotake and other members of the team will also be eager to demonstrate their skills at the IG Stadium.

After not being able to perform for the last two years due to a worldwide pandemic, Indian team will look to give best ever performance not only in the sprinting events but also in endurance.

India will field a strong endurance team led by Vishwajit, who has been performing extremely well and has been breaking records at the National level.

Seasoned Esow will be the key member of the team which will take part in Sprint, Team Sprint and Keirin event in the senior category. While in the women senior category, focus will be on Junior champion Mayuri Lute and Trishya Paul.

ALSO READ: SAI terminates cycling coach's contract following allegations

"We are very hopeful that the Indian team will perform its best not only in the Sprinting but also in Endurance events," Chief coach VN Singh said in a release.

"I hope that it will be the best ever performance by the Indian Contingent. Indian Team is rigorously training at NCOE in Delhi which is a high performance training centre jointly run by CFI and Sports Authority of India and some team members also trained abroad." After the withdrawal of China, Nepal and Mongolia, there are 15 countries participating in the event including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Kazakhstan, Korea, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Turkmenistan, UAE & Uzbekistan.

Korea, Malaysia, Japan and Kazakhstan have the best performing riders and it will be a tough competition where all the riders will try to earn maximum points to improve their ranking.