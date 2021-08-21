Amit Khatri wins silver in 10000m race walk at World Athletics U20 Championships

Amit Khatri won silver in the 10,000m race walk with a timing of 42:17.94 at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi on Saturday. This is India's second medal at the event. India had earlier won bronze in the 4x400m mixed relay.

Khatri was leading for a good part before being overtaken by Kenyan walker Heristone Wanyonyi in the last couple of laps. Wanyonyi finished at 42:10.84. Paul McGrath of Spain took home bronze in 42:31.11.

In January this year, Khatri continued the trend of new national records at the Junior Federation Cup, claiming the 10000m race walk title in dominant fashion.

The 17-year-old finished in 40 minutes 40.97 seconds, improving on the existing national record of 40:37.78 and nearly half a minute ahead of statemate Paramdeep Mor. It was also more than three minutes quicker than his previous best of 43:36.26 at the National Youth Championships in 2019.