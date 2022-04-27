Khelo India University Games: Ann Mariya sets national record

Mangalore University's Ann Mariya sparkled in the 87+ kg women’s weightlifting event at the Khelo India University Games here on Wednesday. Mariya lifted 129kg to break Manpreet Kaur's clean and jerk national record (128kg), set at the National Championships earlier this year.

ALSO READ - April 27: Indian sports news wrap of the day

Mariya, who trains at the SAI here, missed out on equalling her own combined national record (231kg) set at the National Championships.

In the men's 4x100m medley swimming event, Anna University upset host Jain University - who counted seasoned performers Srihari Nataraj and Siva Sridhar in its ranks - to clinch gold.

The results (finals) - winners - Swimming Men

400m Individual Medley: Siva Sridhar (Jain) 4:38.98s (New KIUG Record) (Old: 4:47.13s, Siva Sridhar, 2020) 4x100m Medley Relay: Anna University (Ben, Danush Suresh, Benediction Rohit, Adhithya Dinesh) 3:55.07s (New KIUG Record) (Old: 4:06.53s, Delhi, 2020)

200m Freestyle: Anurag Dagar (Panjab) 1:55.75s (New KIUG Record) (Old: 2:01.28, Siddhant Sejwal, 2020)

100m Butterfly: Siva Sridhar (Jain University) 56.26s (New KIUG Record) (Old: 56.76s, Mihir Ambre, 2020).

Women

800m Freestyle: V. Preetha (Bangalore) 10:10.15s

200m Freestyle: V. Varsha (University of Madras) 2:18.26s

100m Butterfly: Shristi Upadhaya (Jadavpur) 1:06.69s (New KIUG Record) (Old: 1:07.36s, Sadhvi Dhuri, 2020)

4x100m Medley: University of Madras (V. Varsha, Madhumitha Sriram, Priyanga Pugazharasu and Yuvalakshmi Sridevi) 4:59.17s.

Weightlifting Women

87+ kg class: Ann Mariya (Mangalore University) Snatch 101kg, Clean and jerk 129kg, 230kg (New National Record in Clean & Jerk) (Old: 128kg, Manpreet Kaur, National Weightlifting Championships 2022)

Badminton Men's team final

Jain bt SRM 3-2 (Shamanth Kidiyoor bt Kavin Thangam 19-21, 21-16, 21-17; Raghu Mariswamy lost to Rithvik Sanjeevi S 17-21, 15-21; Rohith lost to Hari Arunesh 23-25, 12-21; Raghu Mariswamy and Sai Pratheek bt Mauryan and Arjun Krishnan 21-14, 22-20; Rohith and Suhas bt Hari Arunesh and Rithvik Sanjeevi S 21-16, 23-21).

Women's team

Jain University bt Madurai Kamaraj University 2-0 (Tanya Hemanth bt Akshaya Arumugam 21-11, 21-16; Janani Ananthakumar and Drithi Yatheesh bt Arul Bala Radhakrishnan and Varshini 21-18, 21-17).