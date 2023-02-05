More Sports

India’s Anshul Jubli wins UFC contract: Plan is to be one of the best in the world, latest social media reactions

Road to UFC finals: Anshul Jubli beat Jeka Saragih in the final bout to bag a UFC contract in the lightweight division at the UFC Apex in Nevada on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
05 February, 2023 11:51 IST
India’s Anshul Jubli bags a UFC contract following his knockout win over Indonesian Jeka Saragih

India’s Anshul Jubli bags a UFC contract following his knockout win over Indonesian Jeka Saragih | Photo Credit: TWITTER/UFC

Indian MMA fighter Anshul Jubli thrashed Jeka Saragih of Indonesia in the Road to UFC finals to bag a historic UFC contract in the lightweight division at the UFC Apex in Nevada on Sunday.

The fighter from Uttrakashi became only the second Indian-born fighter after Bharat Khandare to bag a UFC contract with a win in Vegas.

Jubli entered the fight as the underdog, but he threw punches and dealt massive damage to his opponent, eventually winning by KO in the second round.

ROAD TO UFC FINALS - AS IT HAPPENED

Anshul was ecstatic after the win, he said, “Namaste UFC....we have arrived! INDIA IS HERE! Captain India is here. We have arrived and we are not stopping here, we are going all the way to the top. See, what we have just done. First-ever road to UFC lightweight winner from the Himalayas of Uttrakhand, from the great country India.”

GAME PLAN

“The game plan was to keep the distance, hurt him in the ground and dominate. And that’s exactly what we’ve done, we’ve dominated this fight, and we’ve proved why we are here, why Indian fighters deserve to win the UFC, and I’m gonna keep evolving, keep grinding, and my plan is to be one of the best in the world, and I will do whatever it needs to be done,” said Jubli to the broadcasters.

“It is very important. Our Indian MMA community has really worked hard to send a boy into this promotion (UFC) to represent India. They have done a great job and I’m gonna make them proud,” Anshul added.

THE MOMENT OF MAGIC

IN SEVENTH HEAVEN

ANSHUL BEFORE THE BOUT

HISTORY BECKONS INDIAN MMA

7-0*

