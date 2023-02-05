More Sports

India’s Anshul Jubli wins Road to UFC final, bags lightweight contract

Jubli became only the second Indian after Bharat Khandare to win a UFC contract.

Team Sportstar
05 February, 2023 11:29 IST
File photo of Anshul Jubli.

File photo of Anshul Jubli. | Photo Credit: ANSHUL JUBLI/MFN

India’s Anshul Jubli beat Jeka Seragih of Indonesia in the lightweight bout at the Road to UFC final in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Jubli became only the second Indian after Bharat Khandare to win a UFC contract, with a knockout win against the Indonesian in the second round.

“We have arrived, India is here! We are not stopping here we are going all the way to the top. Just see what we have done, first ever Road to UFC lightweight winner from the Himalyas of Uttarakhand!” said an overwhelmed Anshul after the fight.

“Our gameplan was to keep the distance, pin him to the ground and dominate and that’s what we have done. We’ve dominated this fight and have proved why we are here. I’m going to make the nation proud.” he added.

The 27-year-old Anshul earned a bye in the opening round when his opponent missed weight and then he defeated South Korea’s Kyung Pyo Kim by split decision in the semifinals.

Anshul made his MMA debut in 2015 and has been undefeated ever since, across the Amateur and Pro Levels. He is currently on seven-match winning streak in the Professional circuit.

Result: Anshul Jubli beat Jeka Seragih via TKO (ground and pound) - Round 2 - 3:44 minutes

