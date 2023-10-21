UFC 294: India’s Anshul Jubli loses to Mike Breeden on debut

Anshul Jubli’s Ultimate Fighting Championship career got off to an uncerimonious start as the Indian lost to America’s Mike Breeden in UFC 294 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.
Breeden knocked Jubli in the third round via punches to put an end to his four-match losing streak.
HIGHLIGHTS | Anshul Jubli vs Mike Breeden - lightweight bout
Anshul became the second-ever Indian, after Bharat Khandare, to bag a UFC contract after he beat Indonesia’s Jeka Saragih in the Road to UFC final via a second round knockout.
More to follow...
