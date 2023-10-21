MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UFC 294: India’s Anshul Jubli loses to Mike Breeden on debut

Breeden knocked Jubli in the third round via punches to put an end to his four-match losing streak.

Published : Oct 21, 2023 21:41 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar

Anshul Jubli’s Ultimate Fighting Championship career got off to an uncerimonious start as the Indian lost to America’s Mike Breeden in UFC 294 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Breeden knocked Jubli in the third round via punches to put an end to his four-match losing streak.

HIGHLIGHTS | Anshul Jubli vs Mike Breeden - lightweight bout

Anshul became the second-ever Indian, after Bharat Khandare, to bag a UFC contract after he beat Indonesia’s Jeka Saragih in the Road to UFC final via a second round knockout.

More to follow...

Related Topics

Anshul Jubli /

UFC 294 /

MMA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Murphy magic as Newcastle thrashes hapless Palace
    Reuters
  2. Alexander Bublik, Arthur Fils set up European Open final
    AP
  3. Ligue 1: Mbappe leads PSG to 3-0 win against Strasbourg
    Reuters
  4. Klopp says Salah ‘will never stop’ scoring after brace against Everton
    Reuters
  5. UFC 294 - Makhachev vs Volkanovski: Lightweight title LIVE streaming details, full fight cards, stats
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Makhachev vs Volkanovski LIVE updates, UFC 294 results: Preview, stats, fight cards; Event begins at 11:30pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. UFC 294: India’s Anshul Jubli loses to Mike Breeden on debut
    Team Sportstar
  3. UFC 294 Prelims HIGHLIGHTS: India’s Jubli loses vs Mike Breeden; results
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, October 21
    Team Sportstar
  5. Beach football to debut in upcoming 2023 National Games
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Murphy magic as Newcastle thrashes hapless Palace
    Reuters
  2. Alexander Bublik, Arthur Fils set up European Open final
    AP
  3. Ligue 1: Mbappe leads PSG to 3-0 win against Strasbourg
    Reuters
  4. Klopp says Salah ‘will never stop’ scoring after brace against Everton
    Reuters
  5. UFC 294 - Makhachev vs Volkanovski: Lightweight title LIVE streaming details, full fight cards, stats
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment