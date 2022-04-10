April 10: Indian sports news wrap of the day

Aditya Singh topped the men’s air rifle as he beat Sri Karthik Sabari Raj 17-9 in the third National shooting selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Sunday.



Vijay Singh took the third place, ahead of Monu Kumar, Gajanan Khandagale, Vidit Jain, Olympian Deepak Kumar and Arjun Babuta who were the others to make the semifinals.

Sabari Raj went on to take the honours in both the juniors and youth events, as he beat Samarvir Singh 16-4 and Abhinav Shaw 17-11 respectively.



In the 50-metre rifle prone event, Sift Kaur Samra topped in both the women’s and junior sections with the score of 623.7.

The results:



10m air rifle



Men: 1. Aditya Singh 17 (262.2) 629.0; 2. Sri Karthik Sabari Raj 9 (261.7) 628.7; 3. Vijay Singh 260.9 (629.3).



Juniors: 1. Sri Karthik Sabari Raj 1 (261.9) 628.7; 2. Samarvir Singh 4 (261.9) 628.6; 3. Aditya Singh 261.7 (629.0).



Youth: 1. Sri Karthik Sabari Raj 17 (260.5) 628.7; 2. Abhinav Shaw 11 (259.6) 627.1; 3. Yash Vardhan 257.4 (627.7).



50m rifle prone



Women: 1. Sift Kaur Samra 623.7; 2. Kuheli Gangulee 620.7; 3. Shreya Saksena 620.0.



Juniors: 1. Sift Kaur Samra 623.7; 2. Ashi Chouksey 618.2; 3. Heena Gohei 615.2.

- by Kamesh Srinivasan

TENNIS-

Sania Mirza and Lucie Hradeck beat the top seeds Caroline Dolehide and Shuai Zhang 6-2, 4-6, [10-8] in the doubles semifinals of the $899,500 WTA tennis tournament in the US.



In the final, Sania and Hradecka were scheduled to play the fourth seeds, Andreja Klepac and Magda Linette.



In the Challenger in Ecuador, Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni beat JC Aragone and Roberto Quiroz 4-6, 6-3, [10-7] in the doubles final.



It was the seventh Challenger doubles title for the 29-year-old Yuki. He had won his last Challenger doubles title with Mahesh Bhupathi in 2016.



It was the tenth Challenger doubles title for Saketh, and the second this season after the one with Ramkumar Ramanathan in Bengaluru.

The results:



$899,500 WTA, Charleston, US

Doubles (semifinals): Lucie Hradecka (Cze) & Sania Mirza bt Caroline Dolehide (US) & Shuai Zhang (Chn) 6-2, 4-6, [10-8].



$53,120 Challenger, Salinas, Ecuador

Doubles (final): Yuki Bhambri & Saketh Myneni bt JC Aragone (US) & Roberto Quiroz (Ecu) 4-6, 6-3, [10-7].

- by Kamesh Srinivasan