April 11: Indian sports news wrap of the day

TENNIS

India's Rohan Bopanna and his British partner Jamie Murray, a former world number one in doubles, progressed to the pre-quarterfinals of the Monte Carlo Masters on Monday.

Bopanna and Murray came back from a set down to beat the seventh-seeded Dutch-British duo of Wesley Koohlof and Neal Skupski 2-6, 6-3, [12-10] in the opening round.

This is the first time that Bopanna and Murray have teamed up.

Also, this is the first win for Bopanna over Koohlof and Skupski pair this year after losses in the ATP500 Rotterdam quarterfinals, ATP250 Doha final and Miami Masters quarterfinals where the Indian was playing alongside Canada's Denis Shapovalov.

Bopanna and Murray will face the winner of the match between the all-American duo of Taylor Fritz and Sebastian Korda and the all-German pair of Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies in the next round.

The results ATP1000 Monte Carlo Doubles (Round of 32): Rohan Bopanna and Jamie Murray (GBR) bt Wesley Koohlof (NED) and Neal Skupski (GBR) 2-6, 6-3, [12-10] ITF M15 Chiang Rai Singles (2nd round of Qualifying): Digvijay Pratap Singh retired trailing 3-6, 0-1 against Yamato Sueoka (JPN); Adil Kalyanpur bt Mario Gonzalez Fernandez (ESP) 6-3, 6-1; S D Prajwal Dev bt Rajata Thamcharoensatit 7-5, 6-1 ITF M15 Monastir Singles (2nd round of Qualifying): Chirag Duhan lost 6-7 (8), 6-7 (6) to Boris Butulija (SRB) ITF W25 Chiang Rai Singles (2nd round of Qualifying): Sathwik Sama lost 1-6, 1-6 to Honoka Kobayashi (JPN); Jennifer Luikham bt Vichitraporn Vimuktananda 7-6 (4), 6-3

- Nihit Sachdeva