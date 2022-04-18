April 18: Indian sports news wrap of the day

SHOOTING

Anish Bhanwala topped the men’s 25-metre rapid fire pistol event, by beating Vijayveer Sidhu 31-29 in the National shooting selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughalakabad.



Anish had qualified with a score of 583, before asserting himself in the two stages of the knock-out when the top eight get filtered for the medal positions.



In the junior section, Vijayveer prevailed over Anish 33-31, while Adarsh Singh jumped up to the third place, after a below par 565 in qualification.

In men’s 50-metre free pistol, Gaurav Rana finished on top after shooting 553, the same score as Om Prakash Mitharval. Saurabh Chaudhary placed third, once point behind. Saurabh topped the junior event.



Varsha Singh won the junior women’s rapid fire pistol with a score of 542.



The results:



25m rapid fire pistol: Men: 1. Anish Bhanwala 31 (14) 583; 2. Viayveer Sidhu 29 (12) 579; 3.

Ankur Goel 18 (11) 579; 4. Anirudh Singh Rana 5 (14) 574.



Juniors: 1. Vijayveer Sidhu 33 (11) 579; 2. Anish Bhanwala 31 (16)

583; 3. Adarsh Singh 23 (14) 565; 4. Udhayveer Sidhu 9 (15) 573.



50m free pistol:



Men: 1. Gaurav Rana 553; 2. Om Prakash Mitharval 553; 3. Saurabh Chaudhary 552.



Juniors: 1. Saurabh Chaudhary 552; 2. Arjun Singh Cheema 551; 3.

Ihsaan Jadhav 547.



Junior women: 1. Varsha Singh 542; 2. Tanu Rawal 539; 3. Khushi Kapoor 530.

- Kamesh Srinivasan